Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Diese Aktie meldet Mega-Deal: Nokia & Ericsson an Bord!
WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024 | Ticker-Symbol: FOO
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 21:57
206,05 Euro
-0,02 % -0,05
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
SALESFORCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALESFORCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
206,15206,6007:28
205,50206,5007:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2025 07:10 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Navatar Group, Inc.: As Private Equity Secondaries Market Surges, Firms Turn to Navatar's AI-Powered CRM For Salesforce to Master Global Deal Flow

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The private equity secondaries market is experiencing explosive growth, with global transaction volume and unrealized value at all-time highs. Navatar today announces record adoption of its next-generation, AI-powered CRM platform, purpose-built to help GPs, LPs, and advisors overcome the new complexities of cross-border secondaries, multi-fund baskets, and investor transparency.

Recent Preqin researchreveals unrealized value in private equity reached 77% of AUM at the end of last year, locking up a staggering $9 trillion across nearly 250,000 companies. Amid this "exit overhang," investor liquidity needs have driven secondaries from niche strategy to a mainstream pillar of portfolio management.

Deal activity reflects the market's transformation. Jefferies reports secondaries transactions hit $103 billion in H1 2025, shattering prior records, while dedicated capital rose to $302 billion, powered by heightened institutional and retail participation.

Navatar's A-Game Private Markets Podcast: Navatar

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

In this environment, competitive advantage depends on how well firms can capture and connect the intelligence they gather on funds, LPs, and GPs. That intelligence is what allows firms to source the right opportunities, move quickly, and execute with confidence to deliver the best outcomes. Yet most of this knowledge is trapped in emails, conversations or various platforms.

Navatar solves this by automatically capturing and structuring activity from emails, call notes, LinkedIn, Slack, documents, public domain and third-party data-including relevant benchmarks, market comps, and triggers from the public internet-turning your team's daily activity into structured, usable intelligence for AI to operate on.

Multi-Fund Basket Complexity

Navatar AI automates exposure tracking across vintages and strategies, delivering instant insight for decision-makers and streamlining risk management.

Fragmented Data and Manual Processes

Disconnected spreadsheets, emails, and documents are replaced with automated data capture and enrichment directly within Navatar's CRM. Reliable, clean data minimizes errors and expedites deal execution.

Counterparty Mapping and Intelligence Gathering

Navatar leverages intelligence from proprietary networks as well as public signals to surface active LP sellers, new GP continuation vehicles, and qualified buyers-giving dealmakers an information edge while ensuring confidentiality of proprietary data.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Transparency

Comprehensive recordkeeping and full audit trails satisfy regulators and inspire shareholder confidence in GP-led transactions and portfolio restructurings.

Globalization of Deal Flow

As deal flow expands across Asia, Europe, and North America, Navatar enables firms to spot regional arbitrage opportunities and manage multi-jurisdiction transactions seamlessly.

Investor Relationship Management

Navatar centralizes LP interactions, ensuring consistent, tailored communication and visibility into allocations, strengthening investor trust throughout the transaction process.

As secondaries evolve into a mainstream liquidity solution, Navatar's blend of deep industry expertise, Salesforce's trusted enterprise platform, and next-generation AI makes it the leading choice for GPs, LPs, advisors, and funds of funds seeking to master the complexity of today's market.

Navatar combines the best of Salesforce AI) and Microsoft Copilot so dealmakers no longer need to log into a CRM to get intelligence. Whether working inside Outlook, Navatar or Slack, users receive real-time insights, recommendations, and automation-all natively delivered in the tools they already use.

Leveraging Salesforce's Agentforce, Navatar ensures that all proprietary client and deal information remains private and compliant, never shared with or exposed to public AI models. Firms get the power of generative AI with the security of an enterprise-grade, private data environment.

About Navatar

Navatar CRM powers the private markets. From private equity and venture capital firms to credit, secondaries specialists, investment banks, placement agents, funds of funds, Navatar's AI-powered platform is trusted to manage relationships, source deals, and serve investors.

Fully AI-enabled, Navatar automatically captures intelligence and delivers insights directly into Outlook, Slack, and CRM. Built on Salesforce and integrated with Microsoft Copilot, Navatar eliminates manual data entry, unifies relationship context, and orchestrates complex deal and fundraising processes - without disrupting how private markets professionals work.

Backed by over two decades of CRM and private markets expertise, Navatar is trusted by hundreds of firms worldwide to uncover more opportunities, win more deals and strengthen investor relationships.

For more information, visit www.navatargroup.com.

Sales Team
Navatar
sales@navatargroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
