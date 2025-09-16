Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - The Lunch With Norm Media Team covered the success of Alibaba's CoCreate 2025 in Las Vegas, bringing together eCommerce sellers, retailers, and sourcing professionals from around the world. The two-day event featured keynote speakers, exhibitor showcases, new sourcing technology, and a high-stakes pitch contest with $1 million in prizes. Multiple expert-led panels gave attendees actionable insights into the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of global trade.

Among the standout sessions was the Global Supply Chain Strategies panel including Yulia Blinova founder of Zipify, moderated by Amy Weiss, founder of Amazing at Home, which drew a packed room of engaged brand owners and sourcing managers. Industry veterans shared how businesses can adapt to rising costs, evolving supplier landscapes, and post-2024 contract negotiations. The audience was highly interactive, reinforcing the importance of sourcing resilience in today's competitive market.

Highlights from the Supply Chain Panel

Speakers shared a practical playbook for companies of all sizes, focusing on four core themes:

Supplier Diversification - Reducing reliance on single-source manufacturing.

Nearshoring Opportunities - Exploring Mexico and India as emerging sourcing hubs.

Smarter Negotiations - Updating contracts to protect margins amid rising costs.

Risk Management - Building safeguards against disruptions while ensuring quality.

The strategies presented applied equally to newcomers sourcing their first factory and established brands managing hundreds of SKUs across multiple markets.

"Alibaba CoCreate Las Vegas brought together some of the brightest minds in sourcing and eCommerce," said Norm Farrar founder of The Flat World Network Inc. and host of the Lunch with Norm podcast. "Our panel showed just how critical it is to diversify, negotiate smarter, and adapt quickly. The level of engagement in the room proved that supply chain strategies are top of mind for every brand going into 2025."

Broader Impact of Alibaba CoCreate

Beyond the panels, attendees explored new technologies, networked with global suppliers, and gained inspiration from startup pitches and exhibitor showcases. The event demonstrated Alibaba's ongoing commitment to helping businesses connect, innovate, and scale across international markets.

