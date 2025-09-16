The inverter is designed for three-phase grid configurations without using external transformers. It contains gallium nitride technology, a first for Enphase's microinverters.Enphase Energy, a California-based provider of solar inverters and energy storage systems, launched its IQ9N-3P, a three-phase microinverter for commercial-scale solar projects. The microinverter is intended for 480 V commercial projects. It contains gallium nitride (GaN) technology, a first for Enphase microinverters. GaN technology replaces conventional silicon components, which Enphase said enables faster switching, cooler ...

