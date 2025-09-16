Transition reinforces Netmore's long-term commitment to the Brazil IoT Market and the Company's Role as a Regional Growth Catalyst for Latin America

Netmore Group, the leading network operator for Massive IoT, announced it has agreed to take control of the commercial operations of the LoRaWAN network operated in Brazil by American Tower Corporation (ATC). Effective immediately, Netmore will assume full responsibility for the customer base, network management, and service delivery to ensure customers across the region receive carrier-grade IoT connectivity backed by service level agreements.

This transaction represents a natural progression of Netmore's investment in Brazil, following the company's acquisition of network operator Everynet who had partnered with ATC to deliver nationwide LoRaWAN connectivity. With a focus on improving network performance and delivering superior quality of service, Netmore plans to apply its expertise in deploying networks for massive-scale projects to the region, including water and gas metering, agriculture, transportation and logistics, smart cities, and other IoT use cases.

"Brazil represents a dynamic and fast-growing market for IoT solutions, and this expansion of Netmore's operations enhances our ability to meet rising regional demand for digital transformation and sustainability-focused initiatives," says Ove Anebygd, CEO of Netmore Group. "Our ongoing investments in building and densifying regional network infrastructure, combined with establishing local operations, emphasizes Netmore's commitment to delivering global IoT connectivity with a local customer-centric focus."

The transaction represents another key milestone in the evolution of IoT network connectivity in Brazil and across the broader Latin America region. Netmore's approach of deploying robust and resilient networks, supported by a multi-layer architecture from mid-range tower deployments to dense urban environments supports the adoption of industrial and municipal IoT solutions at scale and brings a new level of reliability to the IoT ecosystem.

Gustavo Zarife, Vice President for South America at Netmore adds, "Our approach emphasizes network stability and densification in key regions, offering the delivery of carrier-grade performance backed by more than ten years of experience in LoRaWAN operations worldwide. This is part of the 'Netmore Way': a proven methodology that combines technical excellence, formal SLAs, and sustained infrastructure investment."

About Netmore Group

Netmore Group is the leading global network operator for Massive IoT, powering the world's most advanced and sustainability-focused solutions for utilities, buildings, cities, and other markets that benefit from sensor-connected environments. With a decade of innovation and leadership in IoT platform development and network operations, Netmore continues to set the standard for IoT excellence. Netmore operates in 18 countries and is backed by Nordic infrastructure investor Polar Structure.

