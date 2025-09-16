

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the UK and economic sentiment from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 4.7 percent in the three months to July.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes final inflation data for August. The flash estimate showed that inflation eased slightly to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent in July.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic sentiment survey results are due. The economic confidence index is forecast to fall to 25.3 in September from 34.7 in August.



In the meantime, Eurostat releases euro area industrial production data. Economists forecast output to grow 0.4 percent month-on-month in July, in contrast to the 1.3 percent fall in June.



