WALLIX: Launch of a new offer to strengthen the cybersecurity of SMEs and mid-caps

Paris, September 16, 2025 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European Identity & Access Management (IAM) vendor and recognized leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), offers simple and secure solutions to evolve freely in digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments.WALLIX announces the launch of WALLIX One PAM Core, a SaaS or on-premise solution dedicated to the control and security of internal privileged access for SMEs and mid-sized companies. These companies are on the front line of the rise in cyberattacks and the entry into force of the NIS2 directive. They must act quickly, but many are held back by complex solutions that take time to deploy and are not adapted to their realities. WALLIX meets this challenge with WALLIX One PAM Core, a solution designed to reconcile security requirements and operational efficiency.

Securing the essentials, without technical complexity

WALLIX One PAM Core allows SMEs and mid-caps to regain control over the internal access to their Information System, and all the equipment in their IT and OT environments. This internal access is both critical and easier to control, and is an essential starting point in the implementation of a cybersecurity policy and a privileged access management strategy. The solution provides immediate security reinforcement without modifying existing infrastructure and meets the compliance requirements of standards such as NIS2 or ISO 27001, which require strict traceability of access to sensitive systems.

WALLIX One PAM Core offers immediate risk reduction, increased visibility into privileged accounts, and lays the ideal foundation for expanding access security to more advanced uses (third-party access, least-privilege management, etc.) without disruption or complexity.

A pragmatic and scalable approach to access security

Designed to support the progressive maturity of organizations, WALLIX One PAM Core is a natural fit into a long-term cybersecurity strategy. Thanks to the modular approach of the WALLIX One SaaS platform, companies can activate new features at their own pace, according to their priorities and maturity level, without interruption or technical overhaul.

For more information: https://www.wallix.com/products/wallix-one-pam-core/

"WALLIX One PAM Core is much more than an entry point to a PAM strategy: it is a concrete response to the expectations of managers faced with regulatory pressure and the need to control costs. We provide SMEs and mid-caps with an essential solution for their cyber protection, without technical burdens or hidden costs. Our customers want efficiency, simplicity, and the ability to evolve their system at their own pace. " explains Julien Cassignol, CTPO of WALLIX.

Jean-Noël de Galzain, CEO of WALLIX, adds: "This offer, dedicated to SMEs and mid-caps, meets the security needs identified in the Security Industry Strategic Sector Contract (CSF) 2024-2027. These companies are frequently under-equipped with cybersecurity solutions, and on the front line of cyberattacks with a lack of resources and means. Some are also subcontractors of large organizations subject to regulations such as NIS2 or Dora and must upgrade to remain suppliers. It is therefore essential to offer them packaged, competitive and easy-to-deploy solutions. This is what motivated the design of this offer for SMEs accessible on-premise or in SAAS, to allow them to be equipped with PAM and IAM, and thus strengthen their cybersecurity with an adapted business model. The WALLIX One PAM Core offer will also be available to certified partners, distributors and MSPs, in all our territories."

About WALLIX

WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software publisher that offers companies robust identity and access security solutions, guaranteeing smooth and secure digital interactions. WALLIX's innovative technologies in privileged access management, employee access, and governance access protect critical assets, streamline compliance, and improve operational efficiency. Committed to providing simple and secure identity and access solutions, WALLIX's mission is to enable secure operations in digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments.

