Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U3H | ISIN: FR0010131409 | Ticker-Symbol: 3WG
München
16.09.25 | 08:07
25,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLIX GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLIX GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,45025,70009:00
Actusnews Wire
16.09.2025 08:53 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WALLIX: Launch of a new offer to strengthen the cybersecurity of SMEs and mid-caps

Paris, September 16, 2025 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European Identity & Access Management (IAM) vendor and recognized leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), offers simple and secure solutions to evolve freely in digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments.WALLIX announces the launch of WALLIX One PAM Core, a SaaS or on-premise solution dedicated to the control and security of internal privileged access for SMEs and mid-sized companies. These companies are on the front line of the rise in cyberattacks and the entry into force of the NIS2 directive. They must act quickly, but many are held back by complex solutions that take time to deploy and are not adapted to their realities. WALLIX meets this challenge with WALLIX One PAM Core, a solution designed to reconcile security requirements and operational efficiency.

Securing the essentials, without technical complexity

WALLIX One PAM Core allows SMEs and mid-caps to regain control over the internal access to their Information System, and all the equipment in their IT and OT environments. This internal access is both critical and easier to control, and is an essential starting point in the implementation of a cybersecurity policy and a privileged access management strategy. The solution provides immediate security reinforcement without modifying existing infrastructure and meets the compliance requirements of standards such as NIS2 or ISO 27001, which require strict traceability of access to sensitive systems.

WALLIX One PAM Core offers immediate risk reduction, increased visibility into privileged accounts, and lays the ideal foundation for expanding access security to more advanced uses (third-party access, least-privilege management, etc.) without disruption or complexity.

A pragmatic and scalable approach to access security

Designed to support the progressive maturity of organizations, WALLIX One PAM Core is a natural fit into a long-term cybersecurity strategy. Thanks to the modular approach of the WALLIX One SaaS platform, companies can activate new features at their own pace, according to their priorities and maturity level, without interruption or technical overhaul.

For more information: https://www.wallix.com/products/wallix-one-pam-core/

"WALLIX One PAM Core is much more than an entry point to a PAM strategy: it is a concrete response to the expectations of managers faced with regulatory pressure and the need to control costs. We provide SMEs and mid-caps with an essential solution for their cyber protection, without technical burdens or hidden costs. Our customers want efficiency, simplicity, and the ability to evolve their system at their own pace. " explains Julien Cassignol, CTPO of WALLIX.

Jean-Noël de Galzain, CEO of WALLIX, adds: "This offer, dedicated to SMEs and mid-caps, meets the security needs identified in the Security Industry Strategic Sector Contract (CSF) 2024-2027. These companies are frequently under-equipped with cybersecurity solutions, and on the front line of cyberattacks with a lack of resources and means. Some are also subcontractors of large organizations subject to regulations such as NIS2 or Dora and must upgrade to remain suppliers. It is therefore essential to offer them packaged, competitive and easy-to-deploy solutions. This is what motivated the design of this offer for SMEs accessible on-premise or in SAAS, to allow them to be equipped with PAM and IAM, and thus strengthen their cybersecurity with an adapted business model. The WALLIX One PAM Core offer will also be available to certified partners, distributors and MSPs, in all our territories."

About WALLIX

WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software publisher that offers companies robust identity and access security solutions, guaranteeing smooth and secure digital interactions. WALLIX's innovative technologies in privileged access management, employee access, and governance access protect critical assets, streamline compliance, and improve operational efficiency. Committed to providing simple and secure identity and access solutions, WALLIX's mission is to enable secure operations in digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations - Hélène de Watteville
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 / WALLIX@actus.fr

Press Relations - Déborah Schwartz+33 (0)6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmpxYshvkmrInWyalspmmJdqmWlixpWam2iWm5JqZ8iVaG9klpiWbciVZnJllWVq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94004-wallixonepamcore-launch_en-vfinal.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.