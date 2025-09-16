

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Ltd. (CHOW) on Tuesday announced the pricing of its initial public offering or IPO of 2.60 million ordinary shares at $4 per share.



The total gross proceeds to the firm, excluding underwriting discounts and offering deductions, would be $10.40 million.



The Hong Kong-based cloud solution provider said it has granted a 45-day option to underwriters to buy up to 0.39 million shares at the IPO price, less the underwriting discounts. It represents 15% of the ordinary shares sold in the offering.



The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE on September 16 under the symbol 'CHOW'.



The Offering is expected to close on September 17.



US Tiger Securities, Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager of the offering.



