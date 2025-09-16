

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK jobless rate remained unchanged and average earnings growth slowed in the three months to July, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate was at 4.7 percent in the three months to July, unchanged from the previous period.



Average earnings excluding bonuses increased 4.8 percent in May to July, which was down from 5.0 percent in the previous three-month period and matched expectations.



Including bonuses, annual growth in total earnings was 4.7 percent in the three months to July period, in line with expectations.



In August, payroll employment decreased 127,000 from the previous year and by 8,000 from the previous month to 30.3 million.



The number of vacancies fell 10,000 sequentially to 728,000, in June to August, data showed.



