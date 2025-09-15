Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W2J3 | ISIN: NL0010545679 | Ticker-Symbol: QU71
Berlin
15.03.24 | 18:37
0,285 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LAVIDE HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAVIDE HOLDING NV 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 19:34 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lavide Holding N.V.: EGM 15 September 2025: Shareholders Adopt New Company Name, Business Plan, and Share Capital Increase

Heemstede 15 September 2025, 19:15

Lavide Holding N.V. ("Lavide") is pleased to announce the key outcomes of today's successful Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM"), which mark an important step in laying the foundation for the Company's next phase of growth.

New Company Name and Business Activities

Shareholders adopted Lavide's new company name and business plan, further positioning Lavide as a stock-listed investment holding on Euronext Amsterdam. As such, Lavide's mission is to give shareholders access to the best private investment strategies, with the added benefits for our investors of the stock exchange liquidity. By being agile, efficient, and innovative, Lavide stands out versus traditional banks and private market funds, enabling us to deliver stable cash returns and long-term growth.

Our investment activities are designed to achieve a combination of cash returns and equity growth, based on three strategic pillars: collateralized debt, strategic equities, and treasury strategy.


The new business plan shall be carried out under the name Triple Finance Group N.V., active upon approval of the offering prospectus expected in Q1 2026.

Share Capital Increase up to EUR 130.000.000

The EGM adopted a phased increase of the Company's authorized share capital, first to EUR 30.000.000 and subsequently to EUR 130.000.000. This capital increase will facilitate both the private placement of B Shares and the planned issuance and listing of new A Shares on Euronext Amsterdam. A conversion of B Shares into A Shares will also be possible as part of this process after approval of the offering prospectus.

EY Appointed as 2025 Auditor

The EGM adopted the appointment of EY Accountants B.V. as the external auditor of Lavide for the financial year 2025.

-

For more information, please find a copy of deck presented during the shareholders meeting on our website: www.lavideholding.com/archive

END OF PRESS RELEASE

For further information on the information contained in this press release, please contact Thijs Groeneveld, CEO at contact@lavideholding.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.