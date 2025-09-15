Lavide Holding N.V.: EGM 15 September 2025: Shareholders Adopt New Company Name, Business Plan, and Share Capital Increase

Heemstede 15 September 2025, 19:15Lavide Holding N.V. ("Lavide") is pleased to announce the key outcomes of today's successful Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM"), which mark an important step in laying the foundation for the Company's next phase of growth.New Company Name and Business ActivitiesShareholders adopted Lavide's new company name and business plan, further positioning Lavide as a stock-listed investment holding on Euronext Amsterdam. As such, Lavide's mission is to give shareholders access to the best private investment strategies, with the added benefits for our investors of the stock exchange liquidity. By being agile, efficient, and innovative, Lavide stands out versus traditional banks and private market funds, enabling us to deliver stable cash returns and long-term growth.Our investment activities are designed to achieve a combination of cash returns and equity growth, based on three strategic pillars: collateralized debt, strategic equities, and treasury strategy.The new business plan shall be carried out under the name Triple Finance Group N.V., active upon approval of the offering prospectus expected in Q1 2026.Share Capital Increase up to EUR 130.000.000The EGM adopted a phased increase of the Company's authorized share capital, first to EUR 30.000.000 and subsequently to EUR 130.000.000. This capital increase will facilitate both the private placement of B Shares and the planned issuance and listing of new A Shares on Euronext Amsterdam. A conversion of B Shares into A Shares will also be possible as part of this process after approval of the offering prospectus.EY Appointed as 2025 AuditorThe EGM adopted the appointment of EY Accountants B.V. as the external auditor of Lavide for the financial year 2025.For more information, please find a copy of deck presented during the shareholders meeting on our website: www.lavideholding.com/archiveEND OF PRESS RELEASEFor further information on the information contained in this press release, please contact Thijs Groeneveld, CEO at contact@lavideholding.com