Lavide Holding N.V.: Q3 Update 2025

Heemstede, November 3, 2025, 18:00Lavide Holding NV ("Lavide") is pleased to announce that the Q3 2025 Business Update prepared by the Board of Directors has been published.Below are some of the most relevant highlights.New Business Strategy Adopted by ShareholdersAt the shareholder meeting held in September 2025, Lavide shareholders approved the strategic repositioning of the company as an investment holding specializing in private equity and private debt.As part of this plan, Lavide Holding N.V. will rebrand as Triple Finance Group N.V. The new name and updated branding will be launched in Q1 2026, with support from a professional marketing and communications agency.Private PlacementLavide is in discussion with a select group of lead investors and family offices that align with its long-term investment vision. A significant portion of the private placement has already been secured, and completion is expected in Q4 2025 through one notarial transaction.Prospectus and Public PlacementIn collaboration with Baker McKenzie, a draft prospectus is being finalized and will be submitted in Q4 2024 after final internal checks. Approval is expected in Q1 2026. Upon approval, the company will officially rebrand as Triple Finance Group N.V., including a new ticker on Euronext Amsterdam. This will enable the launch of a public placement to raise the company's share capital to EUR 130 million.For more information, please find the full version of the semi-annual accounts and quarterly update on our website: www.lavideholding.com/insightsEND OF PRESS RELEASEFor further information on the information contained in this press release, please contact Thijs Groeneveld, CEO at contact@lavideholding.com.