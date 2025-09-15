K33 AB: Tigerstaden AS increases ownership in K33 through share purchase from Middelborg Invest AS

K33 AB (publ) ("K33" or the "Company"), a leading digital asset brokerage and infrastructure provider, informs that Tigerstaden AS has increased its ownership in the Company through the purchase of 250 million K33 shares from Middelborg Invest AS, owned by Kristian Lundkvist, board member of K33.

Tigerstaden acquired the shares at a price of 0.05 SEK per share, representing a total consideration of SEK 12.5 million. In addition, another investor has purchased 200 million K33 shares from Middelborg Invest at the same terms.

Middelborg's total share exposure will remain unchanged, as they will subscribe for new shares in K33 (announced in the 1 September press release), pending approval at a forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting.

Both Tigerstaden and Middelborg have been long-term backers of K33 and remain committed to supporting the Company's continued growth.

