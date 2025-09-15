Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A1415N | ISIN: SE0007614722 | Ticker-Symbol: 869
München
16.09.25 | 09:31
0,005 Euro
+15,00 % +0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 20:45 Uhr
15 Leser
K33 AB: Tigerstaden AS increases ownership in K33 through share purchase from Middelborg Invest AS

K33 AB (publ) ("K33" or the "Company"), a leading digital asset brokerage and infrastructure provider, informs that Tigerstaden AS has increased its ownership in the Company through the purchase of 250 million K33 shares from Middelborg Invest AS, owned by Kristian Lundkvist, board member of K33.

Tigerstaden acquired the shares at a price of 0.05 SEK per share, representing a total consideration of SEK 12.5 million. In addition, another investor has purchased 200 million K33 shares from Middelborg Invest at the same terms.

Middelborg's total share exposure will remain unchanged, as they will subscribe for new shares in K33 (announced in the 1 September press release), pending approval at a forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting.

Both Tigerstaden and Middelborg have been long-term backers of K33 and remain committed to supporting the Company's continued growth.

For further information, please contact:
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@k33.com
Web: k33.com/ir

About K33
K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

