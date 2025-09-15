TietoEVRY Oyj: Inside information: Tietoevry updates its full-year outlook - organic growth -2% to 0% (previous -2% to +1%) and adjusted EBITA 12.7-13.3% (previous 12.0-13.0%)

Tietoevry Corporation INSIDE INFORMATION 15 September 2025 7:10 p.m. EEST

Tietoevry has assessed its full-year outlook for 2025. As announced on 19 August, the court ruling on the dispute with Sparebank1 Utvikling will result in a fixed fee increase of approximately EUR 24.5 million in the third quarter and EUR 2.2 million in the fourth quarter. Furthermore, the company has reviewed the overall market development, the current financial outlook of its businesses and the impact of the closing of Tech Services divestment. Consequently, Tietoevry updates its growth and profitability outlook for 2025.

Revised outlook for 2025:

Tietoevry expects its organic1) growth to be in the range of -2% to 0% (revenue in 2024: EUR 1 879.5 million). The company estimates its full-year adjusted operating margin2) (adjusted EBITA3)) to be 12.7-13.3% (12.0% in 2024).

The profitability outlook includes a negative impact of approximately 1.1 percentage points on the adjusted operating margin (EBITA) related to IFRS 5 for Tech Services divestment. The impact comprises the costs that the company was not able to allocate to discontinued operations until the divestment closing on 2 September, and transition services income after that date.

Previous outlook for 2025:

Tietoevry Tech Services is reported as a discontinued operation as from the first quarter and, consequently, Tietoevry's guidance reflects continuing operations.

Tietoevry expects its organic1) growth to be in the range of -2% to +1% (revenue in 2024: EUR 1 879.5 million). The company estimates its full-year adjusted operating margin2) (adjusted EBITA3)) to be 12.0-13.0% (12.0% in 2024).

The profitability outlook assumes a negative impact of approx. 1.1 percentage points on the adjusted operating margin (EBITA) related to IFRS 5. The impact includes an estimate of the costs that cannot be allocated to discontinued operations and transition services income after the closing of the divestment of Tietoevry Tech Services.

1) Adjusted for currency effects, acquisitions and divestments.

2) Adjustment items include restructuring costs, capital gains/losses, impairment charges and other items affecting comparability.

3) Profit before interests, taxes and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

Tietoevry will publish its third-quarter interim report on 23 October.

For further information, please contact

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tietoevry.com

