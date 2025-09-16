

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer prices decreased for the seventh straight month in August, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The industrial producer price index dropped 0.8 percent yearly in August, following a 1.2 percent decrease in June. Prices were expected to fall 0.9 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy declined 3.6 percent, while those of durable and non-durable consumer goods increased by 2.7 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, compared to last year.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation was 0.5 percent in August versus 0.6 percent in July.



On a monthly basis, producer prices were flat in August versus an expected decrease of 0.1 percent.



