

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to near 2-1/2- month lows of 1.1800 against the euro and 1.3643 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3601, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback dropped to 1-week lows of 0.7917 and 146.70 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.7948 and 147.40, respectively.



The greenback slipped to nearly a 2-week low of 1.3762 against the Canadian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 1.3775.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support 1.19 against the euro, 1.38 against the pound, 0.78 against the franc, 145.00 against the yen and 1.36 against the loonie.



