Pan American Silver (PAAS) has released its annual mineral reserves and resources statement, which once again demonstrates solid replacement rates across most categories on a comparable basis. Both silver and gold segments maintained essentially flat mineral reserves during the period. In addition, the silver segment achieved a visible increase in contained metal in the inferred category thanks to the strong exploration results at the flagship La Colorada project. The update excludes the recently acquired 44% interest in the Juanicipio mine, which will visibly boost the company's silver reserves.

