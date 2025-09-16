

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation moderated slightly as initially estimated in August to the lowest level in eight months amid falling energy costs, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent in July. That was in line with the flash data published on August 29.



Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since December 2024, when prices rose 1.4 percent.



The annual price decline in energy deepened to 4.8 percent from 3.4 percent. Data showed that prices of unregulated energy products declined 6.3 percent.



Inflation based on food, including alcohol, eased slightly to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent, and utility costs were 0.8 percent less expensive. Meanwhile, the price growth in unprocessed food products accelerated to 5.6 percent from 5.1 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation rose from 2.0 percent to 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, as estimated.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, softened slightly to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent. In the flash report, the inflation rate was stable at 1.7 percent. Monthly, the HICP dropped 0.2 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News