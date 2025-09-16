

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased for the first time in four months in August, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices rose 4.2 percent annually in August, slower than the 4.4 percent rise in July.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 3.9 percent from 4.4 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities remained stable at 2.7 percent, while that on transportation rose to 2.1 percent from 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in August, following a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com.



