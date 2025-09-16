

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK, NOKIA_SEK.ST, NOKIA.PA) Tuesday said that it has been chosen by Romanian interconnection platform InterLAN for the delivery of advanced IP routing solutions.



With the help of Nokia's routing equipment, InterLAN plans to enhance network speed, reliability, and scalability for its portfolio of Internet Service Providers or ISPs.



According to the Finnish telecommunications company, the deployment will include Nokia's 7750 Service Router (SR), 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR), and FP5 network processor silicon, along with its line-up of IP, MPLS, EVPN, and segment routing technologies. By installing its FP5 platform with 400GE and 800GE capabilities, InterLAN plans to offer smooth and high-capacity connectivity across Romania, Bulgaria, and Germany, Nokia added.



Nokia said the step will also strengthens InterLAN's capacity to adjust to increasing traffic demands with help from Nokia's Service Router Operating System.



