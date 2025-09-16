

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target (TGT) said its consumers will discover 20,000 new items during the holiday season, with more than half exclusive to Target, and thousands of gifts starting at just $5. Deals kick off with Target Circle Week, Oct. 5-11. Members of Target Circle 360, the paid membership program, will get exclusive early access to shop top deals starting Oct. 4. Starting Nov. 1, Target will offer hundreds of new weekly deals as well as the Deal of the Day, with select items up to 50% off.



The company noted that, beginning Sept. 24, 2025, interested candidates can visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com to apply for seasonal positions in all 50 states across Target stores and supply chain facilities.



