

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic amidst overwhelming expectations of a quarter percentage rate cut by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. However, digital assets lacked the euphoria that dragged down the Dollar and pushed gold prices to a fresh all-time high.



Markets overwhelmingly expect the Fed to deliver a quarter percentage rate cut on Wednesday. The CME FedWatch tool indicates 96.1 percent likelihood of a 25-basis points rate cut.



The Dollar has weakened, dragging down the six-currency Dollar Index to 97.00 from 97.30 at close on Monday. The index ranged between 96.96 and 97.39 in the day's trade.



Gold Futures for December settlement touched an all-time high of $3,736.97 per troy ounce earlier in the trade. It is currently changing hands at $3,734.80, implying overnight gains of 0.42 percent. Gold has gained 1.4 percent in the past week, 10.4 percent in the past month and 41.4 percent till date in 2025.



Close to 40 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent. On the contrary, only 10 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Overall crypto market capitalization has declined almost half a percent overnight to $4.01 trillion.



Bitcoin is currently trading at $115,478.23 recording overnight gains of 0.51 percent. BTC had ranged between $116,063 and $114,461 in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is currently trading about 7 percent below the all-time-high of $124,457.12 recorded on August 14.



Bitcoin has gained 2.2 percent in the past week, lost 2.4 percent in the past month and added 23.6 percent till date in 2025.



Ethereum edged down 0.06 percent overnight to trade at $4,510.77. Ether's current trading price is 9 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $4,542 and $4,470.



3rd ranked XRP added 1.9 percent overnight to trade at $3.03, around 21 percent below the all-time high.



5th ranked BNB gained 1.3 percent overnight at its current trading price of $929.03. The price of 6th ranked Solana increased 0.23 percent overnight to $235.31.



8th ranked Dogecoin rallied 1.2 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2655.



TRON ranked 9th overall lost 0.2 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3454.



10th ranked Cardano added 1.3 percent overnight to trade at $0.8706.



65th ranked Immutable (IMX) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 16.7 percent. 14th ranked Avalanche (AVAX) followed with overnight gains of 7.6 percent. 76th ranked Aerodrome Finance (AERO) also added 6.2 percent in the past 24 hours.



50th ranked MYX Finance (MYX) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 9.9 percent. 40th ranked Worldcoin (WLD) declined 6.6 percent followed by 41st ranked Story (IP) that shed 5 percent overnight.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report for the week ended September 13 showed net inflows of $3.3 billion versus net outflows of $352 million during the week ended September 6. According to the report, sentiment recovered in both Ethereum and Bitcoin following weaker-than-expected U.S. macroeconomic data.



Year-to-date inflows increased to $38.5 billion from $35.2 billion at the end of the previous week, whereas the assets under management increased to $239.1 billion from $223.6 billion at the end of the previous week. According to the report, Bitcoin topped flows by asset, iShares ETF topped flows by provider and United States topped flows by country during the week ended September 13.



During the week, Bitcoin recorded inflows of $2.4 billion whereas Ethereum recorded inflows of $646 million. Solana-based products witnessed inflows of $198 million followed by XRP-based products that registered inflows of $33 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $239.1 billion, $172.1 billion is attributed to Bitcoin products. AUM of Ethereum-based products stood at $40.2 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $7.9 billion. An AUM of $4.1 billion is attributed to Solana-based products. XRP-based products have AUM of $2.9 billion.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows inflows of $1.1 billion to iShares ETF. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund followed with inflows of $850 million. Bitwise Funds Trust as well as ARK 21Shares recorded inflows of more than $180 million.



iShares ETF tops with a cumulative AUM of $105.8 billion. Though outflows exceed $1.6 billion in 2025, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $36.4 billion. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund commands an AUM of $24.1 billion.



In addition to Grayscale Investments, CoinShares XBT as well as ARK 21Shares continue to record negative flows in the year-to-date period.



United States topped with inflows of $3.2 billion during the period followed by Germany that recorded inflows of $160 million. Switzerland recorded net outflows of $92 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $239.1 billion, $165.8 billion is in United States. Switzerland follows with an AUM of $7.9 billion whereas Germany accounts for an AUM of $7.6 billion. Canada follows with an AUM of $7.3 billion.



Sweden and Brazil continue to record net outflows over the year-to-date period.



