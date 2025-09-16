Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) ("Data Watts" or the "Company"), a technology-focused investment firm at the forefront of the Data Watts economy, is excited to announce that, further to its news release dated July 31, 2025, it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Ron Loborec (the "Seller") pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Agilitas Advisory Corp. (the "Transaction").

The Company expects the Transaction to close on September 23, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), or such other date as the parties may agree. Upon closing of the Transaction, Agilitas Advisory Corp. ("Agilitas") will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Data Watts, subject to the conditions set out in the Definitive Agreement.

This integration strengthens Data Watts' advisory capabilities and accelerates its vision for the emerging Data Watts Economy, where clean energy demand intersects with AI-driven data consumption. Agilitas' consulting mandates will transition under the Data Watts umbrella, enhancing operational efficiency and shareholder value.

"Since joining Data Watts not only do, I personally believe in the future execution of the business thesis but also feel the combination of the Agilitas team will drive significant value and save time and money across the board. As we raise and deploy capital in the Data Watts economy, we're simultaneously going to build a foundationally traditional revenue stream." Stated Ron Loborec Data Watts CEO.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Agilitas. As consideration, the Company will:

issue 250,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") to the Seller on the Closing Date (the "Initial Payment"); and issue 750,000 Common Shares and 2,000,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants of the Company, ("Warrants"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one Common Shares at a price of $1.0 per Common Shares for a period of five years from the date of issue (collectively, the "Earnout Payment"), to the Seller upon satisfaction of a milestone event by December 31, 2025 (the "Milestone Event"), in accordance with the Definitive Agreement.

In the event that the Milestone Event does not occur, the Company will have no further obligation to complete the Earnout Payment.

Closing of the Transaction will be subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including no objection to the Transaction from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

About Data Watts Partners Inc.

Data Watts Partners Inc. (CSE: DWTZ) is an investment issuer committed to the emerging "Data Watts Economy," focusing on uranium, SMRs (Small Modular Reactors), AI applications, and quantum computing. The Company offers institutional and retail investors access to transformative opportunities in energy and deep tech, leveraging expertise in exploration, infrastructure, and wattage demand trends.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding Agilitas becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, the completion of the Transaction and the timing thereof, the Company's ability to complete the Milestone Event and the timing thereof, and the perceived benefits of the Transaction.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals including no objections from the CSE; the Company being unable to complete the Milestone Event in the proposed timeframe; the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with integrating the businesses successfully; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Transaction may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected; recent market volatility; and the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to complete the Transaction in the proposed time frame; the receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals, including no objections from the CSE; the Company's satisfaction of the Milestone Event; and the Company's ability to integrate the business of Agilitas.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266598

SOURCE: Data Watts Partners Inc.