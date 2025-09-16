

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines said, looking ahead to this fall and winter, it plans to serve more than 160 domestic and international destinations from Newark - EWR, adding flights to popular cities like Rome, Venice, Porto, Marrakesh and Dublin. Domestically, the airline will add flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale and new cities including Palm Springs, California; Columbia, South Carolina; and Chattanooga, Tennessee.



Also, United expects to hire more than 2,500 Newark employees between 2025-2026 and will be the first airline to purchase sustainable aviation fuel for use at Newark.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News