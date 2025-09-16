Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A3DSWH | ISIN: INE0DK501011 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PIRAMAL PHARMA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIRAMAL PHARMA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 13:36 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Piramal Pharma Solutions Augments Formulation Capabilities with the Addition of New Korsch XM-12 Bilayer Tablet Press at its Morpeth, UK Facility

  • This tablet press will provide the facility's Formulation Development Team with an important tool for developing fixed dose combinations and modified release drug delivery.
  • Piramal Pharma Solutions has implemented robust training protocols to ensure safe operation and high-quality output from the XM-12.

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Solutions, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and part of Piramal Pharma Ltd. (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), is excited to announce its recent acquisition of a state-of-the-art Korsch XM-12 bilayer tablet press at its drug product facility in Morpeth, UK. The Morpeth facility plays a vital role in the company's integrated offering, providing specialized services for the development and manufacturing of oral solids and hormonal products.

Advanced Features Korsch XM-12

With the strategic addition of the Korsch XM-12 bilayer tablet press, the Formulation Development Team at Morpeth can now achieve high tablet output across flexible formats with greater precision and efficiency. The XM-12 is designed for both single-layer and bilayer production, featuring advanced sanitary fittings for inlet hoppers, a special product chute for the containment of high potency APIs, and both B and D changeout turrets to support rapid changeovers.

Piramal Pharma Solutions has prioritized safety and quality throughout implementation of the XM-12 at the Morpeth facility, instituting comprehensive training protocols to ensure proper handling of the equipment.

"In preparation for using the Korsch XM-12, Piramal's scientists, operators, and maintenance teams will undergo thorough training alongside Korsch factory technicians, while Piramal's validation experts carry out qualification and validation. All activities will meet both industry standards and Piramal's own quality requirements," said Frank Bugg, Managing Director and Site Head at Piramal Pharma Solutions' Morpeth facility.

The XM-12 training will be specifically tailored to meet the unique requirements of each role within the Formulation Development Team.

"The training will be customized for Formulation Development operators and scientists, technical transfer staff, and maintenance groups. Both bilayer and single-layer modes will be challenged, as well as instruction on changeovers, cleaning, and even future containment testing," noted Bugg.

The XM-12 is equipped with built-in technology that maintains consistent precision output with minimal operator interaction once critical settings are established.

The addition of the Korsch XM-12 at Piramal Pharma Solutions' Morpeth site reinforces the Company's unwavering commitment to advances in drug delivery, continuous improvement, quality, and patient centricity across its operations. The Korsch XM-12 bilayer tablet press enables the facility to produce premium tablets at scale, with accuracy, speed, and flexibility. This strategic investment will help Piramal Pharma Solutions deliver innovative therapies to more patients, ultimately reducing the burden of disease worldwide.

About Piramal Pharma Solutions

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process and pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products and services, and potent solid oral drug products. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines and gene therapies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's associate company, Yapan Bio Private Limited.

For more information visit: Piramal Pharma Solutions | LinkedIn| Facebook | X

About Piramal Pharma Limited
Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics / bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

* Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774087/Korsch_XM_12.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774088/Bilayer_Tablets.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2774089/Korsch_Tablet_Press.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1726186/5512723/Piramal_Pharma_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Bilayer Tablets

Korsch XM-12 Bilayer Tablet Press

Piramal Pharma Solutions Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/piramal-pharma-solutions-augments-formulation-capabilities-with-the-addition-of-new-korsch-xm-12-bilayer-tablet-press-at-its-morpeth-uk-facility-302557573.html

