Richmond Hill, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Cheelcare Inc. (TSXV: CHER) ("Cheelcare" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in assistive mobility devices, delivered four Companion power assist devices to four residents of Richmond Hill who rely on manual wheelchairs for their daily mobility thanks to a generous donation from the Richmond Hill Mobility Accessibility Foundation. The Foundation has provided funding for the supply of Cheelcare's Companion Power Assist devices, designed to significantly reduce the physical strain of wheelchair use and enhance user independence.

Recipients of the Companion power assist device joined representatives of the Richmond Hill Mobility Accessibility Foundation and Cheelcare Inc. From left to right: Rear row - Eugene Cherny, CEO, Cheelcare Inc.; MQ Huang Fu, PT, Neuro Core Physio & Rehab; Roy Ellis, Board Member, Cheelcare Inc.; Allan Boyd, VP of Growth, Cheelcare Inc. Front row - Claire Katz, Recipient; Rich Vander Wal, Recipient; Dave Valentini, Recipient; Barry Munro, Development Officer, CSRO; Andrew Fisher, Chairperson, Richmond Hill Mobility Accessibility Foundation; Thomas Ho, Recipient.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11847/266580_group1.jpg

The Foundation selected the Companion Power Assist for its proven ability to increase mobility and improve community access for individuals using manual wheelchairs. The Canadian-made device quickly connects to a manual wheelchair to deliver on-demand power.

"I've been places and seen people I hadn't seen in twelve years thanks to my Companion," said Dave Valentini, one of the recipients. "I don't have to worry anymore about going places I can't get back out of. It's a game-changer."

This initiative directly supports the Foundation's mission to create a more inclusive and accessible community by providing tools that improve quality of life and participation in society for residents with mobility challenges.

"Our focus as a Foundation is to make Richmond Hill a barrier-free and fully inclusive community. We are thrilled to be partnering with Cheelcare on this initiative, as the Companion power assist perfectly aligns with our vision of accessibility. By reducing mobility barriers, this technology will allow recipients to participate more fully in community life. We are also grateful for the support of MQ, Physical Therapist at Neurocore Physiotherapy & Pilates Centre, who helped us identify residents who can benefit from this program, and we extend our thanks to our partners at CSRO [Canadian Spinal Research Organization] for their ongoing support and resources." Andrew Fisher, Chairman, Richmond Hill Mobility Accessibility Foundation.

For Cheelcare, the recognition of Companion as the product of choice by a community foundation reinforces the company's role in advancing assistive mobility technologies.

"I was honoured when the Foundation chose Companion to support residents in our community," said Eugene Cherny, CEO of Cheelcare. "This is a meaningful validation that what we've created is truly making an impact-helping people live more active, independent lives, just as we intended."

The global market for mobility aids continues to expand as aging populations and disability prevalence rise. Locally, initiatives such as this donation illustrate how innovative products like Companion are not only improving individual mobility but also demonstrating their broader social value.

About Richmond Hill Mobility Accessibility Foundation

Richmond Hill Mobility Accessibility Foundation (RHMOBILITY) is dedicated to advancing accessibility and inclusion for all citizens with disabilities in the Richmond Hill community. The Foundation provides resources, advocacy, and leadership to help ensure Richmond Hill continues to move toward becoming a truly barrier-free city. Through its programs-including subsidized fitness studio memberships, an assistive device program, and community initiatives promoting accessibility and mobility-RHMOBILITY works to empower individuals, enhance independence, and foster equal participation in community life.

About Cheelcare Inc.

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life.

For more information, please visit: www.cheelcare.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, market demand, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory approvals. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266580

SOURCE: Cheelcare Inc.