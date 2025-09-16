Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

This Agreement is currently non-binding and aims to outline the basic terms for the supply arrangements between the Parties. It does not create any legal obligations or liabilities for either Party. The Parties agree that binding agreements shall supersede this agreement, based on the development of the BRFV solar module facility and once the solar glass plant reaches a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS).

The BFS process is progressing on an expedited basis:

Abundant silica resources are proximal to the solar glass plant location and permitted for extraction and processing.

Discussions to utilize current processing plant capacity in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District are ongoing with a current supply partner.

Location, production plant engineering and equipment suppliers, market metrics and input cost calculations for the BFS have been completed internally by Homerun management.

Utility suppliers and ties into the plant have been identified with infrastructure costs allocated to those utilities. Other raw materials supply has been identified and priced into the internal economic model.

Public and private finance discussions to build the syndicate for the CAPEX (to be determined by the BFS) are ongoing including discussions with the industrial development bank of the Brazilian Government (BNDES).

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun stated, "Last year, Brazil passed Germany to move into third place for global annual installed capacity of solar modules. The vast majority of these modules came into Brazil as imports. The domestic manufacturers have worked with the Brazilian Government to support the growth of the domestic industry through the newly implemented increase in tariffs on solar module imports. That plan is working to fuel both expansion and new solar module production capacity as Brazil moves toward the Government's goal of transitioning solar module manufacturing to a new major Brazilian vertically integrated industrial base."

About Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda (www.brasilfotovoltaico.com.br)

Brasil Fotovoltaico (BRFV) is a greenfield project, idealized by Si&MEx Solutions GmbH, which aims to implement the first vertically integrated industrial complex in Brazil based on Silicon 5.0 ®, from Polysilicon to Solar Modules.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With multiple profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

