UNITY VCS provides statistically significant set-up and tear-down efficiencies compared to CONSTELLATION Vision System or CENTURION Vision System 1,2

Statistically significant reductions in total energy delivered into the eye were observed with UNITY VCS compared to CENTURION Vision System with ACTIVE SENTRY during cataract surgery 2

Turnover time savings with UNITY VCS allow for more efficient use of the operating room for both cataract and vitreoretinal surgeries1,2

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, announced results from time and motion studies demonstrating superior efficiency with UNITY Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS) for vitreoretinal and cataract surgery compared to CONSTELLATIONVision Systemand CENTURION Vision System with ACTIVE SENTRY.1-6 The studies were presented during the 25th Euretina Congress (Paris; 4-7 September), The Retina Society's 58th Annual Scientific Meeting (Chicago; 10-13 September) and the 43rd Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS; Copenhagen; 12-15 September).

"We invest heavily in surgical innovation because it's our responsibility as the global leader in eye care to elevate the market and provide Eye Care Professionals with the tools they need the most," said Sean Clark, Vice President and General Manager, Global Surgical Franchise at Alcon. "We listened to the current needs of surgeons, who are looking for solutions to help drive efficiencies. We are proud to demonstrate that UNITY VCS helps do just that with this real-world evidence over our leading CONSTELLATION Vision System and CENTURION Vision System with ACTIVE SENTRY."1,2

Vitreoretinal and cataract ORs are facing multiple challenges. Globally, the number of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy patients will increase 46.9% and 55% by 2040 and 2045, respectively.7 Additionally, between 1990 and 2021, the global prevalence of cataracts increased by nearly 138% from 42.3 million to 100.5 million.8 These patient populations are also contending with a 12% decline in ophthalmologists worldwide, leaving fewer Eye Care Professionals to keep up with the growing demand.9 Surgical technologies that can help fill these gaps by supporting workflow efficiencies are critical, and Alcon's latest clinical studies demonstrate commitment to generating these solutions.

The first study-a prospective, observational, controlled, multi-site time and motion study (total n=179 surgical cases)-used objective, videography-based measurements to directly compare UNITY VCS (n=92) against the CONSTELLATION Vision System (n=87) in vitreoretinal surgery. Investigators assessed the duration of console set-up, intraoperative time and tear-down time of 25-gauge (Ga) vitrectomy surgeries.1 Study results demonstrated UNITY VCS provides a 16% efficiency gain in overall workflow.1 UNITY VCS provides statistically significant efficiencies in console set-up (33%) and tear-down (38%).1

"Our data demonstrates that the UNITY VCS streamlined platform and integrated controls result in clearly measurable time savings in the overall workflow," said retina surgeon and lead investigator Dr. John Kitchens. "These efficiencies are not just helpful, they are critical for managing OR throughput and maintaining a high standard of care across a demanding surgical schedule."

The second study presented-an observational, pre-post, multi-site time and motion analysis evaluated console setup and full procedure turnover for cataract surgeries (total n=303 patients) using UNITY VCS with either the Intelligent Sentry handpiece or the ACTIVE SENTRY handpiece (n=142), compared to the CENTURIONVision System with ACTIVE SENTRY handpiece (n=161).2 The results of the study demonstrate that UNITY VCS reduces cataract surgery turnover time by 6%.2 In addition, reductions in total energy into the eye (35%) and ultrasound time (8%), were observed.2

"An efficient OR set-up has a cascading effect; it enables my staff to stay focused on what truly matters: delivering the best surgical care to our patients without compromising quality," said cataract surgeon and lead investigator Dr. Lawrence Woodard. "Our study demonstrates that UNITY VCS can support efficiency, directly impacting my high-volume practice."

UNITY VCS is currently available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Japan and the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.myalcon.com/professional/unity/.

Alcon medical device(s) comply with the current legislation for the medical devices. Please refer to relevant products' directions for use or operator's manuals for complete lists of indications, contraindications and warnings.

Products mentioned may not be approved in all markets; please reach out to your Alcon Representative for questions about availability in your local market.

This content is intended for Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) only. Please note that product-related promotion of Medical Devices to non-HCPs may be subject to restrictions based on local rules and regulations.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

About UNITY VCS

The UNITY VCS (Vitreoretinal Cataract System) console, when used with compatible devices, is indicated for use during anterior segment (i.e. phacoemulsification and removal of cataracts) and posterior segment (i.e. vitreoretinal) ophthalmic surgery. In addition, with the optional laser this system is indicated for photocoagulation (i.e. vitreoretinal and macular pathologies), iridotomy and trabeculoplasty procedures. Refer to the Directions for Use for the accessories/consumables and User Manual for a complete listing of indications, warnings, cautions and notes.

About CENTURIONVision System

The CENTURIONVision System is indicated for emulsification, separation, irrigation, and aspiration of cataracts, residual cortical material and lens epithelial cells, vitreous aspiration and cutting associated with anterior vitrectomy, bipolar coagulation, and intraocular lens injection. Appropriate use of CENTURIONVision System parameters and accessories is important for successful procedures. Please refer to theOperator's Manual for a complete description of proper use and maintenance, as well as a complete list of contraindications, warnings and precautions.

About CONSTELLATIONVision System

The CONSTELLATION Vision System is intended to be used in both anterior segment and posterior segment ophthalmic surgery. Refer to the Directions for Use for the accessories/consumables and User Manual for a complete listing of indications, warnings, cautions and notes.

*Based on Bench Testing

Dr. John Kitchens and Dr. Lawrence Woodard are both paid Alcon consultants.

