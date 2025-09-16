VELA to operate the world's first sailing cargo trimaran powered by 100 percent wind when at sea 1 to sail between Europe and the U.S.

Takeda to become the first biopharmaceutical company to ship its products on VELA's wind-powered trimaran, starting a new era of sustainable shipping in pharma

Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) and VELA Transport today announced their business partnership, with Takeda set to become the first biopharmaceutical company to transport its products between Europe and the U.S. using VELA's first-of-its-kind sailing cargo trimaran. VELA designed and will operate a fleet of new generation sailing cargo vessels, powered 100 percent by wind when at sea. Purpose-built to handle pharmaceutical products, VELA will offer reliable, secure and ultra-low-emission sea freight shipping. The maiden voyage is planned for late 2026.

VELA's new wind-powered sea freight will offer a climate-conscious alternative to other transportation for the pharmaceutical industry cutting use-related greenhouse gas emissions by up to 99 percent compared to air freight and up to 90 percent compared to container ships.2 The remaining emissions primarily come from the minimal engine use for maneuvering into harbors. The trimaran will be equipped with CoolSafe by VELA, a Good Distribution Practice (GPD) compliant refrigeration system that is temperature-controlled and powered by renewable energy generated on board. This innovation in maritime transport ensures cold-chain integrity and premium logistics performance required to maintain product safety and quality. This new distribution solution aims to demonstrate that operational excellence and environmental sustainability can go hand in hand.

As a leading global biopharmaceutical company, Takeda is focused on building climate resilience into every aspect of its operations and delivery of care, with a commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions throughout its value chain by 2040. VELA intends to achieve delivery times under 15 days for its transatlantic crossings -faster than containerized sea cargo freight-leveraging offshore racing technologies, direct routes and more efficient port operations in secondary ports. Scaling its business by building a fleet of five trimarans by 2028, VELA plans to transport up to 48,000 tons of goods per year.

Due to its by-design stability, the trimaran is expected to be the only cargo sailing vessel in the world that does not use water ballasts, which can transfer invasive species across habitats. The design eliminates the discharge of foreign water, reducing impacts on biodiversity across oceans and aligned with Takeda's efforts to promote nature conservation in its business activities.

The partnership reflects Takeda's understanding that planetary health is deeply connected with human health. "We strongly believe that VELA and Takeda share the same passion for innovating and protecting the planet by implementing more sustainable business practices," said Xavier Baville, head of global distribution and logistics, customer experience at Takeda. "Shipping by sail is an exciting step in supporting Takeda's distribution and logistics strategy to use more sustainable and efficient modes of transportation. It is a true adventure and motivating for all team members to reestablish sailing cargo shipping lines between Europe and the U.S."

"We are deeply honored to partner with Takeda, a company whose values, history, and pursuit of excellence inspire us. For VELA, this business partnership carries us far beyond logistics; it brings meaning to our mission," said Pierre-Arnaud Vallon, CEO of VELA. "Delivering life-transforming treatments across the Atlantic using only the power of the wind is a powerful example of what sustainable business practice can achieve. Together, we are building a new standard for maritime transport: efficient, sustainable, safe, and resilient."

The trimaran will be built entirely of aluminum-a material that is infinitely recyclable. Right from the design stage, all components have been designed to be dismantled for recycling or reuse, either across other VELA vessels, or for other purposes.

Innovative partnerships like this are critical to accelerating progress on Scope 3 hard-to-abate emissions categories and is part of Takeda's larger ambition to lead the way in the industry to help decarbonize the pharma supply chain. Takeda is committed to shaping a future where climate-resilient health systems enhance global health and cross-sector collaboration drives progress and innovation for both people and the planet. For VELA this is an exciting milestone in its mission to help decarbonize the sea freight industry.

1 While under sail at sea, VELA operates propulsion with zero emissions. In port, the vessel complies with all local maritime regulations, requiring engine power using primarily electricity (from battery, solar and hydrogeneration) and marine diesel as a backup. 2 The current scope is defined by ADEME and the Smart Freight Centre. VELA measured its impact through an independent Life Cycle Assessment conducted by a third-party. The methodology used accounts for all emissions to provide a clear and comprehensive picture of climate impact. The study concluded for the whole LCA that VELA offers the lowest climate impact of any transport solution available on a comparable route (U.S.-Europe).

About Takeda:

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. We serve patients in approximately 80 countries and are driven by our purpose grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

About VELA:

VELA Transport designs and operates a new generation 100 percent wind-powered sailing cargo vessels, offering a fast, reliable, and highly decarbonized international freight solution. By combining cutting-edge ocean racing technologies with a premium logistics service, VELA provides an unparalleled alternative to conventional air and sea freight. Clients benefit from up to 99% lower carbon emissions, shorter lead times, and enhanced product integrity and traceability (including refrigerated holds for sensitive products). Focusing first on the Europe-USA route, VELA offers transatlantic shipping in less than 15 days. The company plans to expand its routes in the future. VELA is setting a new standard for international shipping where performance and sustainability go hand in hand as it pursues its mission to drastically reduce the environmental impact of global transportation. For more information, visit: Accueil VELA

Trimaran Facts:

100% wind-propelled transatlantic vessel (engine only used for maneuvering)

600 EUR pallets or 500 US pallets onboard per vessel

1 departure per week with full fleet

Temperature-controlled holds (2°C-8°C 15°C-25°C) with pharma grade compliance

Measures of trimaran: 220 feet (65 meters) long, 82 feet (25 meters) in beam, and with two 171-foot (52,2-meter) high masts

14-knot average speed for 12-15 days transatlantic crossing

Over 240 m² of solar panels and 2 hydro-generators for onboard energy

Biodiversity protection: No ballast water, no toxic fuel, no underwater noise when under sails

Social engagement: Sailors under the French flag and benefiting from French and EU labor laws

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); the extent to which our internal energy conservation measures and future advancements in renewable energy or low carbon energy technology will enable us to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions; and other factors identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this report or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this report may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda's future results.

