Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.: Humanoid Global Announces Commitment to a Strategic Investment in Agility Robotics, Developers of One of the World's First Commercially Deployed Humanoid Robot

Vancouver, BC & Salem, Oregon, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCPK:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that it has committed to an indirect strategic investment of US$ 145,000 into Agility Robotics, Inc. ("Agility Robotics"), via a fund that holds shares of Agility Robotics, and awaits capital statement.

Agility Robotics is among the first companies to successfully deploy humanoid robots commercially, with its robots already in use by Fortune 500 companies. Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Oregon State University, the privately held U.S. company is among the world's leading manufacturers of humanoid robots and advanced automation solutions.

"With Agility Robotics' opening of the first dedicated humanoid robot factory in Oregon, Agility has established an early position in the industry by concentrating on practical applications in distribution and fulfillment, bringing tested technology to market while continuing to develop new innovations," said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global.

Following Agility's $150 million funding round in 2022 , continued investor participation reflects sustained confidence in the humanoid robotics sector.

Agility Robotics' flagship humanoid robot, Digit, is designed to operate autonomously and safely in spaces intended for human use. This flexibility sets it apart from single-purpose automation, enabling it to handle roles such as the 1.9 million manufacturing jobs that a 2024 Deloitte and Manufacturing Institute study found could otherwise remain unfilled in U.S. warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing.

It can carry up to 35 lbs, maneuver in narrow aisles, has an operational range of 5.5 ft , and run for up to 4 hours between autonomous charges, all while maintaining dynamic stability and safety.

"What we find notable is Agility Robotics' measured and practical approach: they are augmenting, not displacing, the workforce. By addressing repetitive, high-turnover, and often injury-prone jobs, Digit helps free up people for more complex and rewarding roles. This approach is already being applied in active factory settings," added Samimi. "This investment provides exposure to a company that is advancing robotics while also enabling collaborative applications between humans and machines in the workplace."

With Digit's deployments in real-world controlled environments, the company can capture performance and interaction data to inform future development for more complex applications in hospitality, home settings, and beyond.

The investment has not yet been completed and remains subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will provide additional details regarding the investment and the fund in a future news release.

