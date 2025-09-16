AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.: EagleNXT Issues Shareholder Update on Corporate Rebrand and Strategic Outlook

Rebrand aligns corporate identity with expanding opportunities in autonomy, defense and intelligence, reinforcing commitment to long-term shareholder value creation

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, provides a shareholder update following its recently announced corporate name change, offering additional detail on the Company's long-term strategy, market positioning, and brand alignment.

EagleNXT CEO Bill Irby commented, "The decision to transition from AgEagle to EagleNXT reflects a clear alignment of our identity with the markets we are targeting and the long-term opportunities ahead. While honoring our agricultural roots, the new name embraces our forward-looking commitment to innovation across three core markets: defense, public safety, and agriculture. The 'Eagle' in our name carries forward our legacy, symbolizing the power of flight, vision, precision, and strength, while 'NXT' signals what comes next-a future defined by cutting-edge technology and transformative solutions. With decades of experience behind us and a bright horizon ahead, EagleNXT stands for trusted intelligence and a relentless pursuit of future capability. The industries we serve are undergoing meaningful transformation, and we believe EagleNXT is positioned to help facilitate that transformation by providing cutting-edge technology that addresses the ever-changing requirements of those industries. As we move forward, we remain focused on execution, growth and value creation-pursuing a disciplined growth strategy designed to deliver sustainable success for all our stakeholders."

Strategic Rationale for the Rebrand

The transition to the EagleNXT name reflects the Company's evolution beyond its historical focus, positioning EagleNXT as a broader technology platform aligned with growth opportunities in autonomy, defense applications, and intelligence solutions. This rebrand underscores a company-wide focus on executing against these markets while reinforcing a commitment to disciplined growth and shareholder value creation.

Updated Brand Identity

The Company has refreshed its visual identity, including a new logo, tagline, website, and investor-facing materials, to ensure alignment with its expanded mission. This updated identity provides greater clarity and consistency across EagleNXT's communications with stakeholders, customers, and partners.

Market Engagement and Visibility

EagleNXT is aligning the rollout of its new brand with upcoming industry and investor events, where the Company intends to highlight its technology roadmap, recent progress, and forward-looking initiatives. In parallel, the Company is continuing to pursue new contract opportunities and strategic partnerships that it believes will reinforce long-term revenue growth.

The Company's mission statement- EagleNXT protects what matters most: lives, land, and the pursuit of peace- serves as the foundation of the rebrand and communicates Eagle NXT's focus on innovation, resilience, and long-term value creation.

Additional information on EagleNXT's updated brand identity and strategy can be found at www.EagleNXT.com



About EagleNXT



AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (NYSE: UAVS) is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT's platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company's drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense's Blue UAS list. EagleNXT's sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to the Company's products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by the Company. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

