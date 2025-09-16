

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BlueMatrix, a platform for capital markets content authoring and distribution, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of the RMS Partners business, an investment research software platform, from FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS).



The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition will significantly boost BlueMatrix's international footprint in the EMEA and APAC regions and its product offering in both sell-side and buy-side investment research workflows.



RMS enables its clients to aggregate and analyze financial datasets to generate custom models and reports, facilitating sell-side research authoring and buy-side investment decision-making.



As part of the acquisition, BlueMatrix and FactSet have inked an enhanced commercial deal whereby FactSet has become the preferred data provider for BlueMatrix.



