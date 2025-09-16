The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Awarded NIH Grant - In Partnership With Yale, Drexel University and New Jersey Institute of Technology - To Advance Virtual Reality Education for Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Patients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Immersive Technology, Spatial Computing and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") driven software and services, today announced that is was awarded a prestigious, Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant from the National Institute of Nursing Research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in partnership with Yale School of Medicine (YSM), Drexel University, and New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).

The mid-six figure dollar project, "Life at 100.4: An Immersive Social Virtual Reality Education Tool for Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Patients and Caregivers," will develop and evaluate an immersive VR-based program designed to improve patient understanding and management of febrile neutropenia during cancer treatment.

Nearly 90,000 adolescents and young adults are diagnosed with cancer each year in the United States. Febrile neutropenia, a dangerous complication of treatment, can be life-threatening if not addressed quickly. This initiative leverages cutting-edge virtual reality technology to provide engaging, evidence-based education for patients and caregivers, helping them recognize symptoms early and navigate the healthcare system effectively.

Dr. Asher Marks, Yale School of Medicine (Principal Investigator), commented: "Adolescents and young adults with cancer face unique challenges, and delays in care can have devastating consequences. By using immersive VR experiences, we aim to bridge knowledge gaps, improve health literacy, and ultimately save lives. This project represents a critical step in using digital innovation to empower patients and caregivers."

DJ Smith, Chief Creative Officer, The Glimpse Group (Co-Investigator), commented: "At Glimpse, we've seen the transformative potential of VR across industries, and healthcare is one of the most impactful areas. Partnering with YSM, Drexel, and NJIT allows us to bring together world-class medical expertise, immersive technology, and design innovation to tackle one of the most urgent problems in oncology care."

Dr. Frank Lee, Professor, Drexel University (Co-Investigator), commented: "Drexel's long-standing leadership in immersive technology research and game-based learning makes this collaboration especially exciting. By combining our expertise with Glimpse, YSM, and NJIT, we are building a model of how cross-institutional innovation can directly improve patient outcomes."

Acknowledgment of NIH Support

Research reported in this press release was supported by the National Institute of Nursing Research of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R41NR022239. 100% of the total program is financed by this grant. The content herein is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Immersive Technology, Spatial Computing and AI driven software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements, if provided, are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements, if provided, include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts, if provided, are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, any forecasts, if provided, are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Glimpse Contacts:

DJ Smith

Chief Creative Officer

dj@glimpsegroup.io

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

917-292-2685

maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

SOURCE: The Glimpse Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-glimpse-group-awarded-nih-grant-in-partnership-with-yale-drex-1073253