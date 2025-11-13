The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Reports Q1 Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Initiated IPO/Spin-Off Process For Brightline Interactive; Made First Delivery on Multi-Million DoW SpatialCore Contract; Foretell Ai Immersive Software Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Immersive Technology, Spatial Computing and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") driven software and services, announced financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2026, ended September 30, 2025 ("Q1 FY '26").

Business Commentary by President & CEO Lyron Bentovim

Financial Summary:

Revenue: Our subsidiary company Brightline Interactive ("BLI") made an initial delivery on a multimillion annual SpatialCore contract with a Department of War ("DoW") entity, a critical step. In addition, BLI is in advanced discussions regarding multiple significant DoW opportunities. While these discussions have been impacted by the Government shutdown and potential Continuing Resolution, we still expect these to materialize into contracts during CY '26. Our AI software license product - Foretell Ai (AI roleplay simulation) - providing intelligent, conversational simulations in Immersive environments, has been gaining traction in both the Higher Education and Healthcare segments. While early in its commercialization, the level of Enterprise interest in Foretell Ai, the accelerating pace of new licenses and annual license renewals is encouraging. We recently signed several contracts with one of the world's largest oil service companies (aggregate contracts value mid 6-dollars) for the development of 3D brand environments, animation and corporate presentations. As discussed previously, we expect FY '26 revenues to be choppy by quarter as demonstrated this quarter. Q1 FY '26 revenue of approximately $1.40 million, reflecting a 43% decrease compared to Q1 FY '25 (ending September 30, 2024) revenue of approximately $2.44 million. The decrease reflects timing of DoW contracts and U.S. Government budget delays, and the divestiture of non-core entities. Given the active process of the IPO/Spinoff of BLI (see below), we will not be providing revenue guidance for the remaining of our fiscal year (ending June 30, 2026).

Gross Margin for Q1 FY '26 was approximately 72%, compared to approximately 68% for FY '25. We expect our Gross Margins to remain in the 65-75% range.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q1 FY '26 was -$0.92 million compared to -$0.46 million loss for Q1 FY '25, reflecting the decline in revenue this quarter. The Company is currently operating at an Adjusted EBITDA breakeven level at approximately $10MM of annual revenue (equivalent to FY '25 revenue).

The Company's cash and equivalent position as of September 30, 2025 was approximately $5.56 million, with an additional $0.66 million in accounts receivable.

We continue to maintain a clean capital structure with no debt, no convertible debt, no preferred equity and, as of October 2025, no contingent liabilities.

For the full details of our financial results, please refer to our 10Q filed on 11/13/25.

Strategic Update:

Our immediate strategic focus is driving a potential IPO/Spinoff of BLI as its own independent publicly traded company - a PURE PLAY, standalone, well capitalized provider of AI-driven, Spatial Computing, Cloud-based, Operational Simulation Middleware to the DoW and Big Data enterprises (enabling real time orchestration and training of digital twins, robotics, drones, autonomous systems).

In October 2025, we initiated the IPO/Spin-out process, engaged Lucid Capital Markets, LLC as our investment banking partner and an experienced securities counsel.

While there is no guarantee of success, we expect the process to play out over the coming months, with a potential BLI IPO in the first half of calendar year 2026.

Current Glimpse shareholders, in parallel to their new holding in a spun-out BLI, will also maintain their holdings in Glimpse. In addition to our core Immersive businesses, which are increasingly driven by traction in our Foretell Ai software product, we believe that there are considerable value creation alternatives for Glimpse to pursue as a clean, healthy, Nasdaq listed technology company. We are in initial stages of reviewing such potential alternatives.

Q1 Fiscal Year 2026 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: November 13, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

USA Dial In: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 333493

Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2934/53227

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the webcast will be available through Friday, November 13, 2026. A replay of the teleconference will be available through Thursday, November 27, 2025. To listen, please call USA: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331; Replay Passcode: 53227. A webcast will also be available on the IR section of The Glimpse Group website (ir.theglimpsegroup.com) or by clicking the webcast link above.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. Other companies may use different non-GAAP measures and presentation of results.

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and adding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses. The company believes that this non-GAAP measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of net loss, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is an integral part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, is available in the accompanying financial tables below. The non-GAAP measure presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Immersive Technology, Spatial Computing and AI driven software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements, if provided, are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements, if provided, include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts, if provided, are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, any forecasts, if provided, are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of

September 30,

2025 As of

June 30,

2025 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,562,397 $ 6,832,725 Accounts receivable 657,110 840,551 Deferred costs 421,417 48,971 Notes receivable 132,600 160,600 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 559,504 289,810 Total current assets 7,333,028 8,172,657 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 50,559 54,898 Right-of-use assets, net 88,231 122,094 Intangible assets, net 9,067 60,717 Goodwill 10,857,600 10,857,600 Other assets 11,100 11,100 Total assets $ 18,349,585 $ 19,279,066 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 155,295 $ 228,371 Accrued liabilities 377,818 446,896 Deferred revenue 69,868 52,576 Lease liabilities, current portion 93,204 127,046 Contingent consideration for acquisition 1,500,000 1,483,583 Total current liabilities 2,196,185 2,338,472 Long term liabilities Lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,903 4,704 Total liabilities 2,198,088 2,343,176 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 20 million shares

authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 300 million shares

authorized; 21,066,006 and 21,055,506 issued and outstanding,

respectively 21,067 21,056 Additional paid-in capital 82,755,663 82,506,758 Accumulated deficit (66,625,233 ) (65,591,924 ) Total stockholders' equity 16,151,497 16,935,890 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,349,585 $ 19,279,066

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Revenue Software services $ 1,247,933 $ 2,229,257 Software license/software as a service 147,784 209,112 Royalty income 2,936 - Total revenue 1,398,653 2,438,369 Cost of goods sold 390,881 515,303 Gross profit 1,007,772 1,923,066 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 973,400 1,120,522 General and administrative expenses 979,234 939,712 Sales and marketing expenses 324,089 738,875 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 51,648 125,541 Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration 16,417 33,319 Total operating expenses 2,344,788 2,957,969 Loss from operations before other income (1,337,016 ) (1,034,903 ) Other income: Gain on sale of business 240,000 - Interest income 63,707 20,711 Net loss $ (1,033,309 ) $ (1,014,192 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding for basic and diluted net loss per share 21,064,979 18,164,217

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,033,309 ) $ (1,014,192 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 64,070 155,594 Common stock and stock option-based compensation for employees and board of directors 248,916 366,727 Gain on sale of business (240,000 ) - Acquisition contingent consideration fair value adjustment 16,417 33,319 Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (2,776 ) (78,238 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 183,441 (148,461 ) Deferred costs (372,446 ) (149,591 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (69,695 ) (38,907 ) Other assets - 54,246 Accounts payable (73,076 ) 39,698 Accrued liabilities (29,078 ) (20,310 ) Deferred revenue 17,292 375,070 Net cash used in operating activities (1,290,244 ) (425,045 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Purchase of equipment (8,084 ) (9,456 ) Cash used in investing activities (8,084 ) (9,456 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities: Notes receivable repayments 28,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 28,000 - Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,270,328 ) (434,501 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,832,725 1,848,295 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,562,397 $ 1,413,794

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 (in millions) Net loss $ (1.03 ) $ (1.02 ) Depreciation and amortization 0.06 0.16 EBITDA loss (0.97 ) (0.86 ) Stock based compensation expenses 0.25 0.37 Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration 0.02 0.03 Gain on sale of business (0.24 ) - Adjusted EBITDA loss $ (0.92 ) $ (0.46 )

