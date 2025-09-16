Jyong Biotech Ltd.: Jyong Biotech Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment of over 700 subjects in Phase II Clinical Trial of MCS-8 for Prostate Cancer Prevention

New Taipei City, Taiwan, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS) (the "Company", "Jyong Biotech"), a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia, today announced that it has completed patient enrollment in its Phase II clinical trial of MCS-8, an investigational drug candidate for prostate cancer prevention (PCP), with more than 700 high-risk subject who have enrolled into this clinical trial since its commencement.

The randomized, placebo-controlled trial is being conducted across 20 hospitals in Taiwan, with the participation of more than 130 urologists.

"We are pleased to have reached this key milestone in the MCS-8 development program," said Fu-Feng Kuo, Chairwoman and CEO of Jyong Biotech. "We have enrolled over 700 participants in this clinical trial, and despite the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have successfully achieved this milestone and the progress has been ahead of our expectations. This truly reflects the team's professionalism, patience, dedication, and commitment."

MCS-8 remains an investigational new drug candidate and has not been approved for commercial use in any jurisdiction. The Company expects to analyze the trial data following completion of the treatment period and will share results in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.

About Jyong Biotech Ltd.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Jyong Biotech Ltd. is a science-driven biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived), mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia. Since its inception in 2002, the Company has built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stage drug discovery and development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization. Leveraging strong research and development capabilities and a proprietary platform, the Company has been developing a series of botanical drug candidates, including its primary botanical drug candidate, BOTRESO®, another clinical-stage botanical drug candidate, and other preclinical-stage botanical drug candidates. The Company endeavors to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet customers' health needs and seeks to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public.

For more information, please visit: https://www.jyongbio.com/, https://jyongir.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Janice Wang

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com

Phone: +1 628 283 9214