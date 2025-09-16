Additionally, two other Resident Evil series titles to be released for the console on the same date in step with Capcom's multi-platform strategy

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Resident Evil Requiem, the latest title in the Resident Evil series scheduled for release on February 27, 2026, for PlayStation®5 system, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, will also be released for Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. In addition, Resident Evil 7 biohazard and Resident Evil Village, two other titles in the series, will also be released for Nintendo Switch 2 on the same date.

Resident Evil Requiem Key Art

Resident Evil Requiem is a survival horror game that serves as the ninth main installment in the series. The title is being developed using RE ENGINE, Capcom's proprietary game engine, and leverages Capcom's extensive development experience cultivated over numerous hit titles. Also, at Gamescom 2025, Europe's largest gaming trade show held in Germany in August, the title already garnered significant acclaim prior to its release, capturing four awards at the Gamescom Awards 2025. By bringing the latest installment of this popular series to Nintendo Switch 2, Capcom will further advance its multi-platform strategy and aim to expand its user base.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

About the Resident Evil series

The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to survive terrifying situations. Supported by a passionate global fanbase, cumulative game sales since the first title in this flagship series debuted in 1996 exceed 174 million*1 units.

*1 As of June 30, 2025

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

