Modular Compliance Platform Strengthens Regulatory Oversight and Supports Government Portfolios

Clearwater Analytics (CWAN), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, today announced an expansion of its long-standing relationship with U.S. Bank. This collaboration will deliver CWAN's compliance solution as a standalone option, giving government clients a streamlined way to strengthen oversight, ensure reporting accuracy, and meet regulatory requirements with confidence.

The solution leverages U.S. Bank's custodial expertise, and securities processing excellence, together with CWAN's automated analytics to help government institutions meet regulatory obligations more efficiently. Clients benefit from seamless integration with existing custody data, accurate rule-based compliance testing, and automated issue resolution all designed to reduce risk and improve oversight.

"Government institutions need compliance oversight that is both rigorous and reliable," said Grant Irwin, head of Institutional Trust and Custody at U.S. Bank. "By combining our custody expertise with CWAN's technology, we're giving clients a straightforward way to strengthen transparency and meet regulatory demands without adding unnecessary complexity."

"This relationship demonstrates our shared commitment to serving clients with innovative and flexible solutions," said Shane Akeroyd, Chief Strategy Officer at CWAN. "By combining U.S. Bank's trusted custody services with CWAN's proven technology, we are delivering a solution that helps government institutions strengthen oversight, operate more efficiently, and meet regulatory demands with confidence. This expansion reflects how our collaboration with U.S. Bank continues to evolve in ways that directly benefit clients."

The CWAN compliance solution offers:

Accurate, automated compliance testing against client-defined rules

Direct integration with U.S. Bank custody data feeds for efficiency

Audit-ready dashboards and reports that simplify oversight

Flexible, modular pricing tailored for government budgets

This collaboration builds on a relationship that has served clients across corporate, government and insurance markets since 2006, with U.S. Bank transmitting data on over $600 billion in assets to CWAN daily, and now extends CWAN's compliance technology as a standalone offering to government clients.

For more information about CWAN's compliance solutions and our collaboration with U.S. Bank, please visit www.cwan.com.

About CWAN

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, CWAN's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, CWAN supports over $10 trillion in assets globally.Learn more at www.cwan.com.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $686 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer servicing, including being named one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune's most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

