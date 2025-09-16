JAKKS Pacific Inc.: JAKKS Pacific, in Collaboration with Disney, Announces a Brand-New Baby Doll Initiative, Disney Darlings, Inspired by Signature Stories and Disney's Iconic Characters

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading designer and marketer of toys, in collaboration with Disney, has unveiled a charming new baby doll brand, Disney Darlings, for children ages 2-5 years old. Born from love and inspired by Disney's timeless tales, Disney Darlings celebrate classic characters and bring joy to every child. The adorable new baby doll line is available in stores and online this fall at Walmart, Amazon and Target.

Disney Darlings captures the spirit of Disney charm, celebrating some of its most beloved characters, including Disney's Minnie Mouse, Stitch, Marie, and Winnie the Pooh. Each Disney Darlings doll includes a signature wand accessory that empowers the child to "spark the magic." Dressed in an adorable character inspired outfit topped off with a matching headband, this line of diverse dolls has Disney's Mickey Mouse icons in their glittery eyes and starry cheeks that light up. With four interactive modes of play, including Sparking the Magic/Waking, Feeding, Playing, and Rocking to Sleep, Disney Darlings offer a unique, surprising and nurturing play experience.

"With Disney Darlings, every element is designed to spark imagination and celebrate the magic of Disney," said Lisa Tauber, EVP Marketing at JAKKS Pacific. "From the signature Disney wand to the tiniest glittering details, this line blends the wonder of Disney's timeless stories with interactive play that's nurturing, inclusive, and full of joy.

Children awaken their Disney Darlings baby doll by waving the wand to reveal glowing cheeks and infectious giggles. Feeding time becomes enchanting with the "Pixie Dust" bottle, triggering joyful sounds and light-up cheeks. Tickle the baby's tummy or snuggle with the plush character friend for more giggles. Gently rock the baby to sleep and hear cute sleeping sounds and a lullaby version of "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes." Each 13-inch doll is hard-bodied with molded hair, glittery open-and-close eyes with a Disney's Mickey Mouse icon, removable character pajamas, matching headband, wand, bottle, plush friend, and birth certificate to personalize.

Disney Darlings Deluxe Feature dolls and fashion packs are available in stores and online now. Building on JAKKS Pacific's ongoing success collaborating with Disney to develop innovative licensed toys, this launch marks a new milestone in bringing dolls inspired by Disney classics to the nurturing doll category as part of the company's commitment to delivering top-tier, story-driven toy experiences.

Disney Darlings, what a surprise! Disney Darlings, magic right before your eyes! Deluxe feature dolls are available in multiple skin tones, hair, and eye colors. For more Disney Darling styles and fashions, visit https://www.disney-darlings.com.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties.

