

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets across regions and asset classes are waiting anxiously for the Fed's interest rate decision as well as forward guidance due to be announced on Wednesday afternoon. Markets are also keenly looking forward to the quarterly Summary of Economic Projections spanning GDP, unemployment, inflation as well as the projected policy path.



Markets also digested the stronger-than-expected retail sales data released on Tuesday morning. Data released just a while ago by the U.S. Census Bureau showed retail sales increasing 0.6 percent month-over-month in August versus an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in July and market expectations of a 0.2 percent gain.



Wall Street Futures are directionless despite strong expectations of a Fed rate cut on Wednesday. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index extended losses ahead of the Fed's decision. Ten-year bond yields hardened across regions. Both the crude oil benchmarks have gained amidst concerns about disruption in supply from Russia. Gold touched a fresh all-time high again. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,871.50, down 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,624.20, up 0.13% Germany's DAX at 23,597.49, down 0.57% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,243.50, down 0.36% France's CAC 40 at 7,891.29, down 0.07% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,432.65, down 0.14% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 44,902.27, up 0.30% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,877.70, up 0.28% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,861.87, up 0.04% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,438.51, down 0.03%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1795, up 0.29% GBP/USD at 1.3629, up 0.17% USD/JPY at 147.19, down 0.14% AUD/USD at 0.6665, down 0.03% USD/CAD at 1.3762, down 0.11% Dollar Index at 97.06, down 0.25%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.054%, up 0.47% Germany at 2.7054%, up 0.39% France at 3.498%, up 0.32% U.K. at 4.6630%, up 0.58% Japan at 1.618%, up 1.51%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $67.97, up 0.79%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $63.97, up 1.06%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,729.75, up 0.29%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $115,356.28, up 0.35% Ethereum at $4,501.16, down 0.73% XRP at $3.03, up 1.18% BNB at $927.58, up 0.87% Solana at $235.63, down 0.45%



