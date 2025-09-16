Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. And Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Maddox Industries Manufacture 5 Million Isolation Gowns For The U.S. Government As Part of 35 Million Gown Contract - Driving American-Made Infrastructure

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) (the "Company" or "Envirotech Vehicles"), a leader in advanced transportation and defense innovation, today announced, together with its wholly owned subsidiary Maddox Industries, LLC ("Maddox Industries"), a Company historic milestone: the delivery of over 5 million isolation gowns manufactured for the U.S. government, as part of a contract totaling 35 million gowns (the "Gown Contract"). With 19 months remaining on the Gown Contract, the Company expects that the program will be extended, further strengthening America's supply chain security.

Operating from an 86,088 square foot facility in Houston, Texas, supported by 148 American employees, Envirotech Vehicles has met every gown delivery deadline under the Gown Contract on time and without a single rejected unit - proving the strength of U.S. manufacturing when focused on federal infrastructure needs.

This effort is more than personal protective equipment. Envirotech Vehicles and Maddox Industries are building the backbone of American infrastructure, expanding U.S.-made solutions in drones and electric vehicles to serve the needs of the U.S. government, defense, and critical infrastructure programs. By manufacturing these products domestically, the Company is reshoring production, creating American jobs, and reducing reliance on China.

"Delivering 5 million gowns on the way to 35 million is a massive achievement for our workforce," said Elgin Tracy, Chief Operating Officer of Envirotech Vehicles. "With Maddox Industries as a wholly owned subsidiary of Envirotech Vehicles, we have complete control of our supply chain. This milestone proves that U.S. companies can deliver at scale while driving forward the future of drones and electric vehicles- all built in America for America."

Envirotech Vehicles remains committed to expanding its U.S. production capacity, fulfilling federal needs with excellence, and leading a new era of American-made competitiveness.

About Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a provider of purpose-built electric vehicles, drones, and personal protective equipment solutions for government, defense, healthcare, and commercial partners. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Envirotech Vehicles is dedicated to advancing sustainable transportation and reshoring American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

About Maddox Industries

Maddox Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of Envirotech Vehicles, is a leading U.S. manufacturer and logistics provider. Maddox Industries has a proven track record of delivering critical supplies and infrastructure solutions for the U.S. government with precision, speed, and reliability.

