Las Vegas Sands: 2025 Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build Produces Nearly 50,000 Food and Meal Kits to Aid Hunger Relief

From March through June, Sands Team Members and community volunteers participated in a series of global events that made up the fourth annual Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build, netting nearly 50,000 food and meal kits for distribution to community organizations that work to alleviate hunger.

Marina Bay Sands kicked off the 2025 Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build series on March 3 and produced 6,000 food kits for long-time partner and Sands Cares Accelerator member, The Food Bank Singapore. Approximately 300 Team Members, retail tenants and Sands Hospitality Scholarship Program recipients assembled kits comprising biscuits, rice and canned food that are being distributed to beneficiaries through The Food Bank Singapore's network of more than 300 organizations, including family centers, residential care homes and welfare organizations throughout Singapore.

Marina Bay Sands has partnered with The Food Bank Singapore since 2016 to address hunger among at-risk communities. Efforts also include donating unserved catered food from the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, and Team Members regularly volunteer to sort and inventory food donations at The Food Bank Singapore's warehouse.

The Sands Cares team at corporate headquarters in Las Vegas held its build event on June 3, with 100 Team Members packing 40,188 meal kits for families in need with The Pack Shack, which will benefit Three Square, Southern Nevada's only food bank and the area's largest hunger relief organization.

Sands China's event at The Venetian Macao on June 25 culminated the 2025 Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build series. More than 300 Team Members, community volunteers from social service organization Caritas Macau and students from Macau Polytechnic University assembled 3,000 food kits containing items such as rice, oatmeal, canned food and soup packs.

The kits are being distributed by Caritas Macau to elderly residents, people with disabilities, low-income families and food bank recipients. Sands Cares Ambassadors, Sands China's Team Member volunteer corps, are assisting with deliveries.

"Because of the enthusiasm and compassion of our Team Members, our annual kit build series has become a resounding success and another positive team-building activity to demonstrate our culture of service and dedication to our communities," Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, said. "Our regions pursue many activities to address hunger, but the food kit build series is our largest global endeavor and serves as a flagship for the hunger-relief work we do with local community partners."

Ongoing efforts that complement the food kit build include donating usable food from resort restaurants and catering operations to food relief and social services organizations, financial contributions, food drives and volunteer events with local organizations.

The annual food kit build also contributes to Sands' global community service ambition of contributing 250,000 Team Member volunteer hours between 2021-2025. Because of Team Members' commitment to events like the Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build, Sands exceeded its volunteer hours target with 255,955 hours logged by the end of 2024, a full year ahead of schedule.

The Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build is one of three global Sands Cares initiatives, along with the Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World/The WASH Foundation and the Sands Cares Accelerator. Together, these programs unify Sands' regions and Team Members around the world in the common goal to address the critical needs their local communities.

To learn more about other Sands Cares food insecurity and hardship relief programs, read the company's latest ESG report: https://www.sands.com/resources/reports/.

