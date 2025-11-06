Las Vegas Sands: A Look at The Londoner Macao: Sands China's Largest and Most Updated Integrated Resort

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / Published by Las Vegas Sands

With the official opening of Londoner Grand in June, Sands China capped a multi-year $2.35 billion redevelopment program that transformed the former Sands Cotai Central into The Londoner Macao, its largest integrated resort in Macao and the new cornerstone of the Cotai Strip.

Pairing British-themed adornments and attractions with world-class hospitality excellence, The Londoner Macao encompasses 4,426 rooms and suites across six hotels, including The Londoner Hotel, Londoner Court, Londoner Grand, Paiza Grand, Conrad Macao and The St. Regis Macao.

The expansive integrated resort also delivers 400,000 square feet of gaming space, 358,000 square feet of meeting space, a 6,000-seat arena, a 1,701-seat theatre and 566,000 square feet of retail space. More than 150 stores and 50 restaurant and food outlets round out the resort's international flavor.

The entire redevelopment process spanned six years, with a portion taking place during the pandemic - demonstrating Sands' confidence in Macao's ability to rebound after the challenges it presented to the hospitality industry. The redevelopment also represents the company's long-term commitment to investing in Macao as a luxury travel destination and its focus on ongoing property redevelopment to ensure its integrated resorts continue to attract high-value tourism.

The finished complex immerses guests in British style and tradition while offering accommodations that redefine luxury, including the introduction of Londoner Grand, which marks Marriott Bonvoy's first Macao Luxury Collection hotel, the company's premier set of properties. Inspired by London's prestigious Mayfair district, Londoner Grand seamlessly blends Macao's East-meets-West cultural heritage with The Luxury Collection's authentic approach to exceptional experiences for guests seeking unique travel and leisure opportunities.

At the pinnacle of Londoner Grand is the all-suite Paiza Grand, which offers unparalleled accommodations, amenities and service, delivered through a dedicated team of Grand Butlers who attend to guests' specialized needs. Paiza Grand also offers unique British-themed experiences for guests, including the Gin Ambassador Program, enabling them to experience a taste of British tradition through a curated selection of gin and craft cocktails personalized by the Grand Butler team.

Also new at The Londoner Macao are The Suites by David Beckham at The Londoner Hotel. Available for booking by invitation only, these luxury accommodations were created by Sands global ambassador David Beckham in collaboration with leading London interior design firm David Collins Studio. The Suites by David Beckham are Macao's first celebrity-designed accommodations and were named "Best Hotel Suite in Asia Pacific" at The International Hotel and Property Awards 2021.

Guests at The Londoner Macao also can enjoy world-class restaurants, including The Huaiyang Garden, helmed by celebrity master chef Zhou Xiaoyan. The Michelin two-starred restaurant received five stars in the 2025 Forbes Travel Guide, the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. This achievement brings the total number of five-star awards across all categories for Sands China to eight, including The Londoner Macao's Londoner Court, The Londoner Hotel, The Parisian Macao's Paiza Lofts, The Grands Suites at Four Seasons, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Zi Yat Heen and The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Macao.

Other Londoner Macao celebrity chef experiences include the Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill, a British gastropub and steakhouse from internationally renowned, multi-Michelin starred chef Gordon Ramsay; Chiado, offering Portuguese fare from two-Michelin-starred and celebrity chef Henrique Sá Pessoa; and The Manor, showcasing refined Mediterranean flavors from Michelin-starred chef Michele Dell'Aquila.

Shopping options at The Londoner Macao also were expanded in the redevelopment process, and the Shoppes at Londoner retail mall offers more than 150 fashion and lifestyle boutiques and stores, from high street to haute couture.

What sets The London Macao apart thematically is its lavish homage to British culture, including numerous tributes to England's most recognizable landmarks and figures such as the lobby display of The Londoner Carriage. This replica depicts the Diamond Jubilee State Coach created to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's 80th birthday and used in King Charles III's coronation in 2023.

Other British tributes include white marble statues of King Henry VIII and Queen Elizabeth I, the architecture of the Palace of Westminster in London and a life-size replica of London's iconic Elizabeth Tower, popularly known as Big Ben, which chimes every hour. The Londoner Macao brings its British theme to life through immersive onsite entertainment, including a costumed "Changing of the Guard" performance that echoes the daily ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The resort also offers state-of-the-art entertainment at the 6,000-seat The Londoner Arena, and more intimate shows and events are housed in the 1,701-seat The Londoner Theatre. Macao visitors enjoy access to the many entertainment offerings at The Londoner Macao through a seamless connection with Sands China's other Cotai Strip resorts.

Transformation of The Londoner Macao is one of the many investments Sands China has committed in Macao. The company's property investments in the region prioritize diversification through non-gaming offerings to help boost international tourism from travelers seeking world-class travel and leisure destinations. In addition, Sands China is focused on expanding premium accommodations in response to the city's growing demand from high-value travelers.

As part of its commitment to Macao, Sands China also has established a number of supportive local business development and community engagement initiatives, including the Sands China Community Revitalization Program.

To learn more about Sands China's Londoner Macao and other Macao tourism, local business and community engagement initiatives, visit https://www.sandschina.com/.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Las Vegas Sands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Las Vegas Sands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/las-vegas-sands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/a-look-at-the-londoner-macao-sands-chinas-largest-and-most-updated-integrated-resort-1097799