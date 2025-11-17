Sands China Ltd.: Sands China and Louis Vuitton Collaborate on Brand's First Fashion Show in Macao

The Cruise 2026 Macau Show dazzled guests at The Londoner Arena

MACAO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. is honoured to announce the resounding success of its collaboration with Louis Vuitton on the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 Macau Show on Nov. 13 at Sands China's state-of-the-art The Londoner Arena. As the brand's inaugural fashion show in Macao, the event unveiled the latest collection envisioned by Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women's Collections. Louis Vuitton ambassador, Victoria Song, Asian icon Carina Lau, and notable actresses, Louise Wong and Yuxiao Lu, attended the show to celebrate the launch of the Cruise 2026 Collection.

David Sylvester, President of Global Retail, Las Vegas Sands Corp., said, "We are proud to have collaborated with Louis Vuitton on the Cruise 2026 Macau Show at our iconic The Londoner Arena. Bringing an international fashion event of this calibre to Macao for the first time marks an important milestone - one that celebrates the city's growing influence on the global stage. It reflects our ability to unite luxury fashion, exceptional hospitality, and world-class experiences, further elevating the profile of Sands China. Our collaboration with Louis Vuitton embodies a shared vision to create unforgettable luxury lifestyle moments that inspire and engage, reinforcing Macao's emergence as a premier destination for culture, creativity and sophistication."

At the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 Macau Show, Macao's rich cultural tapestry was interwoven with the brand's enduring French heritage. The setting replicated the fashion show in May 2025 which took center stage in the Cour d'Honneur of the Palais des Papes in Avignon, Southern France, representing a new kind of journey for the House, which has supported the arts since its founding. As the first ever Louis Vuitton show in Macao, the international luxury brand brought the show to Asia for regional prestige guests that come around to view the full collection of the Cruise 2026 show.

The Cruise 2026 Collection explores the performative aspect of clothing, its inherent artistic value, its narrative force, and the emotional power it unleashes. A cultural laboratory for all forms of expression, the Cour d'Honneur inspired Louis Vuitton to reflect on the charisma of a wardrobe and the imagery it conjures. Whether for everyday or exceptional occasions, clothing has the power to transform mood, appearance, and character: to play an essential supporting role.

Louis Vuitton Shoppes at Four Seasons, Macau Flagship store was reopened in April 2025. Featuring a curated selection of Louis Vuitton full assortment, the store embodies elegance and sophistication. The Travel Room connects the Men's and Women's Universes featuring a suspended sculptural staircase made of wood. Designed by Japanese architect Shohei Shigematsu (OMA), the staircase offers an engaging and immersive experience for visitors as they explore the store.

Shoppes at Four Seasons, along with the interconnected Shoppes at Venetian, Shoppes at Londoner and Shoppes at Parisian, comprise Sands Shoppes Macao. With approximately 850 stores under one roof, Sands Shoppes Macao offers the most extensive luxury retail experience in the city. Home to many of the world's most prestigious maisons, it has consistently delivered strong growth and exceptional results. Through an array of innovative shopper engagement initiatives, including curated journeys and immersive brand experiences, Sands Lifestyle loyalty programme, and personalised shopping services for high-value guests, Sands Shoppes Macao continues to solidify its status as a must-visit destination for discerning luxury consumers worldwide. The retail network spans over two million square feet of opulent space, seamlessly blending European elegance, architectural grandeur, and unparalleled shopping and leisure sophistication.

