

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, announced Tuesday a definitive agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Swedish AI startup Sana Labs AB for approximately $1.1 billion. The acquisition will turn Workday into the new front door for work.



The acquisition will combine Sana's AI-powered search, agents, and learning with Workday Context and Data to power proactive, personalized, and intelligent employee experiences.



Since its founding in 2016, Sana has been at the forefront of AI for work, developing intuitive tools that elevate humans with AI. Sana's core products, Sana Learn and Sana Agents, have already served over one million users across hundreds of enterprises.



Sana will also continue to develop Sana Learn and Sana Agents. As part of Workday, Sana will be able to accelerate its growth and deliver even more innovation to its customers at scale.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Workday's fiscal year 2026, ending January 31, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



