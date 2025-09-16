Anzeige
WKN: 252092 | ISIN: US2283681060 | Ticker-Symbol: CWN
Tradegate
16.09.25 | 09:30
80,56 Euro
-0,76 % -0,62
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Announces Science Based Targets Initiative Officially Validated the Company's New Net-zero Emissions Target

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Net-zero by 2050: We are proud to announce that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has officially validated our new net-zero emissions target - reinforcing our commitment to climate leadership. Alongside this important step, we have also received approval on our updated near-term goals to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and Scope 3 emissions by 27.5% by 2030. These targets reflect our continued progress through the Twentyby30 sustainability program and our dedication to driving measurable impact across our value chain.

Learn more about our SBTi alignment here: https://lnkd.in/egT4ue2B

View original content here.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Crown Holdings, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Crown Holdings, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crown-holdings-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Crown Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/crown-holdings-announces-science-based-targets-initiative-sbti-officia-1074126

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
