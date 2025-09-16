Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Announces Science Based Targets Initiative Officially Validated the Company's New Net-zero Emissions Target

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Net-zero by 2050: We are proud to announce that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has officially validated our new net-zero emissions target - reinforcing our commitment to climate leadership. Alongside this important step, we have also received approval on our updated near-term goals to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and Scope 3 emissions by 27.5% by 2030. These targets reflect our continued progress through the Twentyby30 sustainability program and our dedication to driving measurable impact across our value chain.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

