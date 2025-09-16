

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire Lakera, AI-native security platforms for Agentic AI applications. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



With this deal, the company intends to set a new standard in cyber security, becoming able to deliver a full end-to-end AI security stack designed to protect enterprises as they accelerate their AI journey.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Currently, CHKP is trading at $197.26, down 0.37 percent on the Nasdaq.



