Redefining Talent Acquisition: SmartRecruiters, an SAP Company Showcases AI Innovation at HR Tech 2025

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartRecruiters, The Recruiting AI Company, is opening HR Tech 2025 with its biggest moment yet: announcing the close of its acquisition by SAP and cutting through the hype of AI with live demonstrations of shipping product, that's delivering real business value to global enterprises today.

"This is more than a milestone, It's a pivotal moment for the industry," said Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters. "We are now an SAP company, and while we're here to celebrate, we're also here to prove what Recruiting AI can do today and to give every TA and HR leader confidence that they can move forward with it, securely, at scale, and with impact."

Shifting from AI Hype to Reality

While many vendors are still demoing prototypes and pitching what's coming someday, SmartRecruiters is putting live Recruiting AI in attendees' hands. The company will showcase Winston, its interaction intelligence and orchestration maestro, powered by SmartOS, the most adaptable and secure hiring operating system.

Winston is already delivering real business value for global enterprises, helping improve efficiency, hire better candidates and faster. Specifically:

2X improvement in candidate conversion with conversational job discovery and applications

80% reduction in recruiter admin work through AI-driven screening and scheduling

95% reduction in manual interview scheduling and 75% reduction in manual resume screening

60% faster time-to-hire with Winston scheduling and screening automation

85% accuracy in match results, with Winston's top-ranked candidate hired 85% of the time

3,900+ recruiter hours saved to date through automated prioritization and matching



Experience AI in Action

At the SmartRecruiters booth, attendees won't just hear about Recruiting AI, they'll get to experience it firsthand:

AI-Powered Screening & Interviewing: Use Winston Screen to generate and edit AI-powered screening questions live, apply rankings, and even conduct AI-assisted interviews. Learn about how your hiring speed will skyrocket with a screening time decrease of over 75%.

Use Winston Screen to generate and edit AI-powered screening questions live, apply rankings, and even conduct AI-assisted interviews. Learn about how your hiring speed will skyrocket with a screening time decrease of over 75%. SAP SuccessFactors + SmartRecruiters Integration: Learn more about how SmartRecruiters connects into the SAP ecosystem, uniting Recruiting AI with enterprise HR workflows and data for a seamless, scalable hiring experience.

Learn more about how SmartRecruiters connects into the SAP ecosystem, uniting Recruiting AI with enterprise HR workflows and data for a seamless, scalable hiring experience. Conversational Job Discovery: Interact with Winston Chat to see how candidates can apply for a job in under five minutes, with a 2X lift in conversion compared to traditional flows.

Interact with Winston Chat to see how candidates can apply for a job in under five minutes, with a 2X lift in conversion compared to traditional flows. Intelligent Matching & Ranking : Experience how Winston Match surfaces top candidates with 85% accuracy, reducing review time from four hours to forty minutes.

: Experience how Winston Match surfaces top candidates with 85% accuracy, reducing review time from four hours to forty minutes. AI-Powered Recruiter Companion: Explore Winston Companion's brand-new live scheduling and messaging features, which have already saved recruiters thousands of hours.



Winston: Connecting the Agents

Shiran Yaroslavsky, VP of Product, will headline a session unveiling the next evolution of Winston, connecting Winston with additional AI agents to deliver even greater recruiting power for TA teams.

"Winston is more than a chatbot," said Yaroslavsky. "He's the conductor of intelligent hiring. And now we're orchestrating even more by connecting Winston to other agents, so TA teams can multiply their impact and deliver better hiring outcomes, faster."

Celebrating What's Next with SAP

And not to be lost in the impact stories: HR Tech 2025 is also the first time the industry will be able to see and connect with both SAP and SmartRecruiters teams together. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk about the future of Recruiting AI within the SAP ecosystem, now powered by SmartRecruiters.

Tuesday night's Electric Welcome at AREA15 will bring together customers, partners, and industry leaders to celebrate this milestone and toast to the next decade of innovation, scale, and impact.

"Far too many TA and HR teams are still trapped by inertia, unsure how to move forward into AI," Carr added. "This week, we are proving that the future is here, and we're ready to lead them through it."

