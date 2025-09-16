Cummins Inc: Amy's Successful Return to Engineering

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Cummins Inc.

The Cummins Inc. RePower Program is a paid returnship designed to empower professionals who have been away from the workforce for at least two years. Through this six-month paid assignment, participants gain the opportunity to apply their specialized expertise, interests, life experiences and skills in fields such as IT, engineering and supply chain planning. The program includes training, coaching, development and networking events, with the potential for full-time employment opportunities upon completion. For professionals like Amy, who are reentering the workforce after a career break, such programs can be life-changing.

Amy began her career in product and process development at a flexible packaging company, collaborating closely with customers to create innovative packaging solutions. She also spent time documenting crucial manufacturing processes for transfer to new facilities. After completing a major project in her engineering role, Amy decided to pursue a career outside of engineering. While this shift allowed her to acquire valuable skills in communication, teamwork, and adaptability, she soon realized she missed using data to guide decisions. This realization prompted her to return to engineering, choosing Cummins because of its values, mission, and professional growth opportunities.

Amy discovered the Cummins RePower Program through the Society of Women Engineers' STEM Reentry initiative. "The application process was straightforward. I submitted my application online and received a response within 24 hours. My interview was scheduled with a panel a few weeks later, and I was offered a position shortly after."

The returnship program provided Amy with a chance to connect with a community within a large organization like Cummins. Throughout the program, she attended regular check-ins and meetings, gaining valuable insights from those who had completed the program and now worked full-time at Cummins. "My favorite part of the program was the opportunity to meet in small groups and get to know the other returnship participants and our mentors better."

Through the RePower Program, Amy not only acquired new skills but also made significant connections. She shared her experiences with others returning to STEM, which helped her navigate her reentry into the field. The program's support system greatly impacted her, allowing her to feel connected and supported every step of the way.

When Amy transitioned from the program to her full-time role, she remained on the same team and continued to handle many of the tasks she had during the program. She was also entrusted with additional responsibilities. The skills she gained during her career break, combined with what she learned through the RePower Program, have contributed to her success in her current position. Amy currently serves as a Certification and Compliance Lead at Cummins, where she plays a key role in assisting New Product Development teams with formal compliance reviews throughout the development process.

The structure and support provided by the returnship program helped Amy navigate the extensive organization that is Cummins. The program guided her on where to find resources, whom to ask for help, and provided a space to share experiences with others. This sense of structure made it easier for her to transition and visualize her future career within Cummins.

Amy highly recommends the Cummins RePower Program to anyone looking to reenter the STEM workforce. "I feel so fortunate that I found the program and that opportunities like this exist for those trying to rejoin STEM fields." She believes it's an incredible opportunity to gain the support and connections needed for successful reintegration into the field. Amy is thankful for the program and the doors it has opened for her within Cummins.

