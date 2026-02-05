

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI), a power technology company, on Thursday reported its net income increased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.



For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $593 million from $418 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $4.27 versus $3.02 last year.



On average, 11 analysts had expected the company to report $5.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



EBITDA jumped to $1.15 billion from $1.02 billion in the previous year.



Operating income rose to $813 million from $732 million in the prior year.



Net sales increased to $8.54 billion from $8.45 billion in the previous year.



Further, the company expected full-year 2026 revenue growth of 3% to 8% and EBITDA margins of 17% to 18% of sales.



In the pre-market trading, Cummins is 0.06% higher at $605.65 on the New York Stock Exchange.



