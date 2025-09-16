Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: 864861 | ISIN: US2003401070 | Ticker-Symbol: CA3
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 17:30 Uhr
Comerica Incorporated Names Kristina Janssens Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced today that Kristina Janssens, Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, will be promoted to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, effective Sept. 19, 2025.

As Chief Risk Officer, Janssens will report directly to Comerica Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Curt Farmer, as well as to the Enterprise Risk Committee of the Comerica Incorporated Board of Directors. She will be responsible for overseeing risk across the enterprise, including governance of all risk management operations across the organization; integration of risk principles into strategic planning; leading the second line risk management function; and identification of emerging risks related to regulation, product, services, customer types and channels.

Janssens joined Comerica in September 2023 and has helped drive the development of the bank's Compliance organization and the growth of its Compliance program. Before arriving at Comerica, Janssens spent nearly a decade with Flagstar Bank, serving in a variety of key leadership roles, most notably as Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance & Privacy Officer. Prior to joining Flagstar, she was in legal private practice, specializing in providing banks and financial institutions guidance on regulatory compliance matters.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Michigan State University and a Juris Doctor from Wayne State University in Detroit.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 15 states and services 13 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $78.0 billion at June 30, 2025. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated

© 2025 PR Newswire
