NIQ, a leading consumer intelligence company, and Displayce, a pioneering specialist technology suite for Out-of-Home advertising, are collaborating to bring advanced measurement capabilities to the European DOOH market. By combining NIQ's trusted consumer intelligence with data from Displayce's media activation platform, advertisers can link DOOH campaigns to in-store sales performance driving transparency and accountability across the DOOH ecosystem.

NIQ has long been a trusted source of consumer purchase insights for manufacturers and retailers, capturing the buying behavior of millions of households across more than 90 countries. Now, NIQ is extending its expertise and insights into the media ecosystem, empowering advertisers and agencies with new data assets and measurement solutions to improve their understanding of consumers and drive better ROI.

Through the collaboration, NIQ and Displayce are driving the DOOH ecosystem toward more addressable, transparent, and results-driven solutions, providing brands with the tools to make smarter media decisions and understand real return on ad spend (ROAS).

As part of the collaboration, DOOH sales lift measurement will be available in France, directly through Displayce's media buying platform. The solution matches exposed store areas with retail sales data, enabling marketers to track transactions before, during, and after a campaign. By comparing purchase behavior in areas exposed to DOOH ads with control zones, advertisers can clearly demonstrate the impact of their investments and optimize future activations

"We are thrilled to extend our footprint into the European DOOH market through a strategic relationship with Displayce, which shares our commitment to innovation, data security, and transparency. Together, we will help advertisers and agencies understand consumers more deeply and measure campaign impact more effectively," said Maureen Stapleton, Commercial Lead, NIQ Media, Europe. "DOOH is an increasingly important channel for marketers and a vital part of our strategy at NIQ Media. We're focused on helping advertisers and media agencies make confident decisions, backed by real consumer insights, and our relationship with Displayce allows us to bring smarter, data-led solutions to market."

"Our priority at Displayce is to provide advertisers with measurable, business-driven outcomes. By collaborating with NIQ, we can clearly demonstrate how programmatic DOOH contributes to retail sales performance, strengthening confidence in the channel. The collaboration also reflects our shared vision of building a more transparent and accountable ecosystem, one that empowers advertisers to make data-driven decisions and truly capture the value of DOOH in the media mix," said Laure Malergue, CEO and Founder of Displayce.

To celebrate the announcement, NIQ and Displayce will be at the DOOH Café at DMEXCO in Cologne on September 17th and 18th.

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full View. For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

About Displayce

Displayce is a pioneering specialist technology suite for Out-of-Home advertising, designed to meet the needs of brands, media agencies and media owners, globally. Through its Media Platform (DSP), Displayce connects advertisers and agencies to more than 1,600,000 billboards in 80 countries, offering them the largest DOOH inventory in the world, so they can trade contextualized, cookieless and impactful digital Out-of-Home campaigns. Displayce Data Platform (DMP) centralizes, models and activates first and second party data linked to the OOH inventory of media owners, in order to design relevant, high-performance campaign proposals for brands. Founded in 2014 in Bordeaux, Displayce has a physical presence in 8 countries (France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates). Since July 2022, JCDecaux has held a majority stake in the structure. www.displayce.com

