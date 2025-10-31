The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 31.10.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 31.10.2025
Aktien
1 US6391931010 Navan Inc.
2 US9509151083 WeRide Inc. ADR
3 CA0379681046 Applovin Corp. CDR
4 US3742751056 Getty Images Holdings Inc.
5 IE000JMT8VI3 NIQ Global Intelligence PLC
6 SE0026821373 Miris Holding AB
Anleihen/ETF
1 US345397H899 Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC
2 FR0014013W25 Pernod Ricard S.A.
3 US718172DZ96 Philip Morris International Inc.
4 US718172DY22 Philip Morris International Inc.
5 US801060AJ31 Sanofi S.A.
6 US883203CF62 Textron Inc.
7 XS3222736574 Unilever Capital Corp.
8 US539439BF59 Lloyds Banking Group PLC
9 FR0014013W09 Pernod Ricard S.A.
10 US801060AG91 Sanofi S.A.
11 DE000DW6ALG9 DZ BANK AG
12 US718172DX49 Philip Morris International Inc.
13 US801060AE44 Sanofi S.A.
14 XS3219356642 Barclays PLC
15 DE000A460NY9 Clearstream Europe AG
16 FR0014013WA1 La Banque Postale Home Loan SFH
17 DE000NLB5073 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
18 DE000NLB5081 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
19 DE000NLB5057 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
20 DE000NLB5032 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
21 DE000NLB5016 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
22 US91282CPD73 United States of America
23 US91282CPE56 United States of America
24 US718172EA37 Philip Morris International Inc.
25 SK4000028304 Slowakische Republik
26 IE000R7KKFN3 iShares € Flexible Income Bond Active UCITS ETF
